Premieres? Red Carpets? Oscar and Emmy campaigning? – "Nothing will continue as normal" – Up News Info

Did HBO Max only provide a preview of what we can expect in the upcoming Oscar campaign award season? (Yes there is one).

Last night I attended my first virtual World Premiere. The occasion was created online for the upcoming HBO Max series. Love life starring Anna Kendrick in an anthology series featuring a different protagonist each season that revolves around weekly episodes with a new love interest each time. In what may be a harbinger of some of the changes created by the pandemic we'll see in the film awards season, was this a successful attempt to create the feel of a true Hollywood or New York premiere at a time when People are not allowed to party or walk physical red carpets, much less sit together in a theater as it would be the normal case for an event like this? HBO has always been a strong advocate of putting on theater-style premieres for its shows, so seeing the idea spread to its highly publicized new broadcast service is no surprise. The fact that they had to do it for their laptop is the new wrinkle that seems to be gaining importance, if only because of the need to beat the show biz drum for now.

Earlier in the week, Bleecker Street held a "virtual premiere" of their new Hulu and VOD drama, Military wives It featured a live Zoom introduction to the cast and filmmakers, followed by a community screening of the film (provided by a link at the appointed time). On May 14, TNT Events released a virtual premiere for their new series. Snowpiercer. Last weekend, National Geographic had a "World Premiere Screening" of Bar skins, followed by a panel discussion. On June 2, Abramorama plans something similar with a live national premiere screening and a conversation chaired by Katie Couric from her documenta, Parkland Rising link to National Gun Awareness Day.

Some take it further by providing food, just as you might get a physical release. Amazon did that on May 15 to coincide with its streaming launch of Seberg calling it "Dinner and a movie … Seberg. " Dinner from Petit Trois, wine from Helen & # 39; s, and all supposedly delivered to her door to make what Amazon calls "an effort to support local small businesses … while being safer at home." An invitation to the same Lionsgate idea arrived this week, offering complimentary food and drinks for the premiere of their family comedy. Think like a dog Get directly "to your door via secure contactless delivery" along with a password-protected projection link code for the film. They also, of course, mention that they would love for participants to share the opportunity to "dine and film" on social networks and in any inclusion in the media.

HBO Max is picking up on all of this and trying to match the feel of a real premiere, and that includes a "after party." They'll do it again Tuesday for their new show, Legendary. Last night Love life He presented a brief introduction to the first two episodes of the half-hour series and the aforementioned after party. The code submitted to see that with other virtual assistants also included "after-party" admission to four different "rooms" to explore, just like you can see at a real premiere party. They included a bar where executive producer Paul Feig mixed drinks, a dance area with DJ Michelle Pesce playing live from his living room, a so-called matchmaker offering relationship advice to those who chose from their homes, and a Karoke room for sing songs. from the soundtrack Among the promotional items supplied by HBO Max for this was a Karaoke microphone that was sent along with a dinner for two. The menu, from different restaurants in New York and Los Angeles (locally it was Tony Mozza) included vegan or non-vegan items, including Antipasti, Pizza, Dolce, Bourbon, Vermouth and Vino. There were also glasses and candles branded "Love Life," a love match set, and other party favors.

So it worked? Judging from the uninterrupted chat room action that was constantly unfolding on the right side of the screen, it seemed like the main attendees were having a lot of fun, many of the show itself, including Feig, who was a frequent commentator while the action it was developing in the television. set or computer screen. I also noticed some familiar names that contribute to comments including We are co-star Susan Kelechi Watson and Bridget Everett. But if you kept that track, it was the equivalent of being trapped in a theater where everyone was talking on screen. The show was fun, but I'll have to watch it again because I'm afraid I spent too much time reading what the partygoers were saying. According to HBO Max, partygoers who attended included Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Mindy Kaling, Paris Hilton, Beanie Feldstein and many others. At one point, someone asked Feig about the renewal prospects for his NBC series, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist To which he replied that he looks very good and that his fingers are crossed. Look, even a little bit of news can happen in these new releases in the Covid 19 era. Overall, you should give credit to these organizers for bringing a bit of showmanship back to the show to Hollywood, which otherwise has the closing blues. I'm not sure if I could take this kind of "new normal" and I certainly prefer a real human connection in person on these things, but you work with what you have and this was a vigorous attempt to handle the letters that the industry has received.

Will this be repeated during the Oscars season on a broader basis with Academy voters and others to draw attention to their contenders? I've been asking several top consultants whose business is to run campaigns and cast votes. Of course, there are rules in place at the Academy, the most recent being that food receptions have to be basically in the same space, or within walking distance, like the movie screening. If those projections are on your House, and food and drink are delivered to your door, is that exactly kosher? It's certainly in the same space, huh? Exactly what will be new normal once we hit the fall?

“Nothing will continue as always. It will be a version of what we used to know, ”said an awards expert who warned of the key demonstration that tends to reliably turn into screenings and receptions. “The problem is that older people are scared to death as they are in the most vulnerable group. What people miss is the conversation and the community. If we can find a way to do it, it would be a great step. In terms of food, for which many attend these events, would you like to be the one to serve them and then discover that there has been some kind of exposure to Coronoavirus? But the bottom line is that they mostly just want conversation and we have to find a way to do it. "

Of course, there are interactions with fans to contend with, and stars can have a hard time resisting that kind of worship. And then one of the most visible ways to campaign is the now ubiquitous Q&A circuit, a constant past throughout the season. Everything is online during the Emmy season, which has cut its own FYC events that were heavily boosted by reception. Many of these events are directed at the SAG Nominating Committee and other SAG members. An Apple TV + executive tells me the new streamer made one with SAG that drew more than 800 members online for the screening of an episode of its limited series. Defending Jacob and questions and answers with the stars. That's a much higher number than they would get for a similar live event in the old normal, and those almost always involved additional expense for subsequent receptions. They were delighted and you can feel that this could be a wave of the future to reach those voters.

An Oscar activist said virtual Q&A and screenings are a definitive option, but he wonders how they're going to tune in since the reception component has been a huge draw in the past. “I predict that the volume will decrease. I see people saying "oh god no other virulent questions and answers," said the consultant, adding that going to the past way of inviting people to theaters is problematic. "Do you have to wear a mask? You will need much larger screening rooms to spread the crowd. You must control capacity without offending voters. And how do we offer the social aspect for people to spread the word of mouth? If the circle is smaller, we will have to rely on the people who come closest to it, and I'm not sure that it is the average voter of the Academy, "they said. “The key is to put yourself in front of people in interesting ways. We have to remember that this is, or was, their social season. They get excited, then they are devoted and they talk. But will they do it in Zoom?

Another consultant with a long history of campaigning for decades is concerned on many fronts. “It will definitely be a new way of doing things. A controlled environment to be sure. What if there is a closure again with a recurrence in the fall? I am willing to do virtual screenings, but I would say that a third of the Academy has no technical knowledge. There should be videos with step-by-step instructions to help people. You can't just do it with a helpline, "they said, adding that maybe it should be a uniform service that everyone uses instead of different companies with different methods that just gets confusing. Of course, security is key, but The Academy itself now has it implemented with its own detection platform. What's on the outside? This vet from the Oscars says he likes the idea of ​​maybe taking five cities, showing the film to a small audience of voters, and then broadcast live questions and answers simultaneously. "It should be about the films. Many of them (voters) went for food and networking. It shouldn't be about food. It's not about selfies (a common thing in SAG screenings) and sandwiches. I can tell you that I don't think I will be serving much food this season. I think that was actually done for good. "

In general, the feeling seems to be that there are important changes, and those changes could become permanent. I recently did a zoom-style interview with Helena Bonham Carter for an upcoming episode of The Actors Side and she talked about how comfortable she is advertising from her living room. "No more trash. We don't have to travel around the world now. I can only do it from home. I can get used to this, ”he laughed. Junkets? Red Carpets? Premieres? What about all that? "Public relations representatives will have a rude awakening," predicts one of those public relations representatives. “We may not even be able to attend award shows with our customers. And if we do, will we continue to wear masks on the red carpet, including the stars?

Food, or maybe not, to think about as Hollywood begins the journey toward reopening into an uncertain future and award seasons unlike any other.