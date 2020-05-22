Porsha Williams shows off her cousin and fans say she looks like Aaliyah – Check out her beautiful photos

Porsha Williams is a proud cousin and congratulated her baby cousin after graduating. Look at her message and the beautiful photos she shared on her social media account.

‘Congratulations to my baby cousin @theylovestorm_ for graduating from @georgiastateuniversity with their psychology majors! I am so proud of you and I pray many blessings on your future! I know you will do great things! "Porsha captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘The same school and grade 👏🏾 so proud of you @theylovestorm_‘ and someone else posted this message: ‘Why does he look like Aaliyah? 😍. Congratulations precious! 💜 ’

Many people jumped in the comments to praise the young woman and the beauty that seems to be running in the family.

A follower said: ‘Congratulations! "And all the women in your family are beautiful!" And someone else posted this message: "Congratulations to her,quot; My daughter also graduated from Albany State University in Albany, Georgia with a degree in Psychology.

One fan wrote: ‘Daaayummm. His family has some good genes ", and another follower published:" The whole precious family "congratulations,quot;.

Apart from this, Porsha also had to make an announcement related to Dish Nation.

‘Whoop whoop @sherrieshepherd will join the cast of @dishnation permanently. Welcome to the family! 🔥 Tune in guys Monday through Friday! * Check local listings, "posted on IG.

A follower said to him: Me I love how you chewed Eva! I was there for everything, "and someone else said," I think this is better for her than The View, actually. This would seem to allow her to be more herself. "

One commenter wrote: ‘Great addition. I love Sherri! Congratulations to her! Welcome to the family !! & # 39;

Other than this, Porsha beat up her fans and followers with a new look that she says she created herself, and fans were here for this new look.



