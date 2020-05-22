Pompeo and Hassett condemn China for Hong Kong security law

He was the highest-ranking official in the Trump administration to offer a substantial reaction to China's drastic proposal, which brought a new approach to the continuing tensions between the United States and China, whose relationship is already at its worst in decades.
Speaking on CNN Friday morning, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, former chairman of President Trump's Council of Economic Advisers, echoed Pompeo's tough conversation.
"We are not going to give China a pass,quot; Hassett saidadding, "It is a very difficult and terrifying move."
After the Chinese proposal was announced Thursday, the State Department only commented through its press officer. The president himself did not compromise and said he was not familiar with the measure.
In his morning statement, Pompeo said the United States "condemns,quot; the legislation proposed by the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday and that it will likely be enacted in the coming days.
Mr. Pompeo said the proposal "would be a death sentence for the high degree of autonomy that Beijing promised for Hong Kong under the Sino-British joint declaration,quot; and that "it would inevitably affect our assessment of & # 39; one country, two systems & # 39; and the state of the territory ".
"The United States strongly urges Beijing to reconsider its disastrous proposal, comply with its international obligations and respect Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions and civil liberties, which are key to preserving its special status under US law." Pompeo said.
"We are with the people of Hong Kong," he added.
In the Trump administration, China's politics has generally been divided between economic officials who are wary of conflicts that could shake markets and disrupt trade talks, and national security officials determined to confront China's growing strategic power, which makes Hassett's harsh words even more remarkable.
