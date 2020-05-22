Polio and measles may increase after vaccination programs are interrupted

Widespread disruption of routine immunization programs worldwide during the coronavirus pandemic is putting 80 million children under the age of 1 at risk for life-threatening vaccine-preventable diseases, according to a report released Friday by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
The groups surveyed 129 poor and middle-income countries and found that 68 had some degree of interruption of vaccine services through clinics and large inoculation campaigns.
Measles initiatives, for example, have been suspended in 27 countries, including Chad and Ethiopia, and polio programs are suspended in 38, including Pakistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Many public health experts say they are concerned that deaths from diseases such as cholera, rotavirus, and diphtheria may far exceed those of Covid-19.
The report highlighted warnings about polio, which had recently been nearly eradicated, a hard-won victory that resulted from mass immunization programs that reached millions of children.
Dr. Seth Berkley, executive director of Gavi, said that developing countries had made great strides in immunizations against numerous diseases in recent years. Before the pandemic hit, he said, more children in more countries had been protected against more vaccine-preventable diseases than ever before.
"Because of Covid-19, this immense progress is now under threat, risking the resurgence of diseases like measles and polio," he said.
Restarting immunization programs is crucial not only to prevent further outbreaks of life-threatening diseases, he said: "It will also ensure that we have the infrastructure we need to implement an eventual Covid-19 vaccine on a global scale."
According to health ministers and medical service providers in the surveyed countries, there are several reasons for the interruptions.
Up to 80 percent of flights to Africa that deliver vaccines and syringes were canceled in late March. Healthcare workers administering the vaccines have been afraid to proceed with the supplies at hand because they lack sufficient protective equipment. Parents have been afraid to take children to health clinics. Many areas are completely closed. And thousands of health workers who might otherwise be vaccinated are being diverted to respond to Covid-19.
But officials are now moving toward a cautious risk-benefit analysis. Noting that Covid-19 has been fired inconsistently across the world, varying not only from country to country but also within national borders, the The Global Polio Eradication Initiative, a consortium of international organizations, urges countries to closely assess their own situations and design safe and alternative vaccination strategies for pandemics as soon as possible.
Due to the pandemic, Nigeria, which was on its way to being certified free of wild poliovirus, had to cancel two polio vaccine campaigns in specific areas that would otherwise have immunized a total of 37.6 million children's.
Nigerian campaigns demanded that health workers go door to door. "We were unable to expose the vaccinators," explained Dr. Anis Siddique, UNICEF chief immunization officer in Nigeria, about why the programs were suspended.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, measles cases were already on the rise. In 2017, there were 7,585,900 estimated measles cases and 124,000 estimated deaths, according to the World Health Organization. In 2018, the last year for which international figures were collected, there were 9,769,400 estimated measles cases and 142,300 related deaths.
In 2019, the United States reported 1,282 cases of measles, the highest in more than 25 years.
"Before Covid, measles moved around the world as people flew," said Dr. Frank Mahoney, an immunization expert and medical epidemiologist at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. "With more and more children becoming susceptible to it, it could amplify and become a major international problem."
Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, addressed the terrible calculation that countries must make to determine how to proceed. "While circumstances may require us to temporarily pause some immunization efforts," he said, "these immunizations must be restarted as soon as possible, or we risk exchanging one fatal outbreak for another."