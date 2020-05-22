Police: 26-year-old Bloomington woman dies from injuries consistent with aggravated assault – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police say Genevieve Marie Skouge, 26, of Bloomington, died Thursday night after suffering injuries consistent with an aggravated assault.

According to Bloomington Police, officers responded just before midnight to the report of a subject lying in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South.

Upon arrival, police located an unconscious adult woman suffering from injuries consistent with an aggravated assault. Life-saving measures were attempted and the victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

The Hennepin County CSI is assisting Bloomington detectives at the scene of this active investigation.

The researchers say they are actively looking for clues in this investigation. Police say they have developed "people of interest,quot; that the victim knew. They do not believe there is a risk to the general public.

Anyone with information should call 952-563-4900.