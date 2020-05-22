Pixel 5 release date reportedly delayed – BGR

Pixel 5's release date was postponed due to "market conditions," a Twitter leaker said.

The same person said that the Pixel 4a will be unveiled in early July, more than a month later than expected, and that the phone will launch in August.

The Pixel 5 launch event should take place in October, considering what Google did with previous Pixel releases.

Google is struggling to sell Pixel phones, but new Pixel phones are highly anticipated devices every year. The Pixel is the closest Android has to the iPhone, especially the high-end models that include flagship specs and run the latest version of the operating system. However, this year's new pixels have been delayed, a leaker said. The release dates for both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 have been significantly delayed, and the new coronavirus health crisis is the obvious explanation for the change. The evolution of the pandemic is expected to also affect the launch of the iPhone 12 and could harm other new products that are supposed to launch this year, including the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles.

The Pixel 4a should have already been released, according to previous reports, but the new coronavirus may have changed all of that. A few days ago, we learned that the Pixel 4a could be released in early June, several weeks later than expected.

Jon Prosser, of Apple's recent reputation for leaks, dropped some details about the Pixel 4a lag the other day, saying the Pixel 4a lag is even worse. The phone would be featured on July 13 instead of early June. "It looks like they're ready to ship," said the filter. "The decision is primarily based on market analysis."

Smartphone sales have suffered in the last quarter due to the health crisis. Millions of people lost their jobs worldwide as countries closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and new smartphone purchases are not a priority for many people. Add to all of that the increased competition from Apple, whose $ 399 iPhone SE is a much better bargain than the Pixel 4a could hope for, and it's understandable why Google would want to postpone the launch.

Prosser followed up with a second tweet, reiterating that market conditions, not supply chain problems, are to blame for the Pixel 4a's delay. The Just Black version of the phone is due to launch on August 6, while the Barely Blue model will hit stores almost two months later on October 1.

More interesting is the tidbit Pixel 5 in the tweet. The phone is "probably overdue," though Prosser doesn't offer a possible Pixel 5 release date.

Google generally introduces new hardware in October, and that's when the new Pixel phones are announced. The Pixel 4 was introduced on October 15 and launched two weeks later. It is unclear if the Pixel 5 will receive an October announcement this year.

Prosser said in a previous leak that Apple is considering postponing the iPhone 12 launch to October so it can increase its chances of hosting an in-person event. New iPhone launches are generally slated for the second week of September, with phones hitting stores at the end of the month. The COVID-19 situation will complicate matters this year. Some versions of the iPhone 12 are expected to be delayed until October, which may be a reason for Apple to postpone the keynote as well. Prosser also said a few days ago that Apple wanted to present its first-generation AR glasses as a "One More Thing,quot; moment at the end of the iPhone event. But Apple would only do it with a regular press conference, not an online event.

These events may also alter the Google Pixel 5 launch plans. We already know that the Pixel 5 will be the most disappointing premium Pixel in history so far, as the phone will feature a processor that will be less powerful than the Pixel 4's CPU. If the iPhone 12 launches in October, then Google would only have to postpone the Pixel 5. The cheapest iPhone 12 will cost $ 649 but will provide superior performance to the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8. Pixel 5 is rumored to start at $ 699. But the package is a chip that can't match the performance of 2018 iPhones, let alone iPhone 11 or iPhone 12. Such market conditions would definitely force Google to delay Pixel 5. This is just speculation based on the Prosser's comments. There could be many other factors that would contribute to a Pixel 5 delay, including manufacturing and logistics issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Google Pixel 4 smartphone. Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR