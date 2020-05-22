Phaedra Parks reveals the best surprise for her son, Ayden's birthday

Phaedra Parks told her fans about the surprising surprise her son Ayden had for his birthday. It must have been one of his best anniversaries, that's for sure. Check out the clip that started on his social media account.

# The #pandemic can stop #parts, but will never prevent #friends from showing up and showing up! When my son #Prince #Ayden said that listening to his 4 favorite vocalist would be the # best # gift, I asked and everyone turned in! Thank you @dhaddy, @jazzepha, @charlesjenkins and @cardikeev_ for starting Ayden's # weekend # birthday and you always supported me and my kids! I love you all! RueVerdadero #Reyes 👑 # happy birthday #Ayden 🎂 ’Phaeda captioned her post.

Porsha Williams skipped the comments and said, Eso That was too cute! Happy birthday & # 39;

A follower posted this message: ‘Ms. Phaedra that you have made and exemplary, excellent! An exceptional job with your CHILDREN. Congratulations "to you too,quot;.

One fan said, "Happy birthday Ayden, wishing you a long life and good health with continued blessings," and someone else posted this message: "That Jazzy Phae Memoji is funny. She needs a cartoon."

A follower said: ‘Happy birthday Ayden, may God continue to bless you and guide you through life. You have a wonderful mother who loves you unconditionally, "and someone else posted this:" Many blessings to your two young Kings! I pray that you enjoy the books! "

Another commenter wrote: ‘Awwwwww HBD puddin! He and my nephew have the same name! Yours is spelled Aiden "and another diehard fan said," Happy 10th birthday Ayden. Double digits now! "

In other news, Phaedra recently showed support for someone very important to her, who knows that it is important to give people second chances.

‘Friends, meet my dear friend, the Honorable Paul Howard, Fulton County District Attorney. He has served as a #DistrictAttorney for over two decades. I support him because he supports our community, "began his message.

Many Phaedra fans appreciated his post.



