Patrick Ewing urges fans not to take COVID-19 lightly after testing positive

According to a statement on Twitter, the 57-year-old NBA Hall of Famer "is the only member of Georgetown's men's basketball program that has tested positive for the virus."

Patrick Ewing is the last NBA star to come out diagnosed with coronavirus. On Friday, May 22, the 57-year-old New York Knicks legend revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged everyone not to take the disease lightly.

"I want to share that I tested positive for COVID-19," the NBA Hall of Fame member wrote on Twitter. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of themselves and their loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare worker and everyone on the front lines. I will be fine and we will all get through this. "

According to a Georgetown Athletics statement, Ewing "is under care and isolation at a local hospital. He is the only member of Georgetown's men's basketball program who tested positive for the virus." Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how serious the case of COVID-19's Ewing is.

Michael Rapaport He was among those who wanted the basketball coach to quickly retrieve the answers. "BETTER SOON! NYC LOVES YOU!" then the actor tweeted. One fan chimed in: "He's the best athlete I've ever supported. Those 90s Knicks teams were just like my family and friends. WE LOVE YOU Big Fella. Get well soon!"

"Thinking of you, coach. I wish you a speedy and full recovery! Sending prayers from all of us," added another fan. Another user wrote, "Coach, many of us love that you just get better and take care of yourself, we will be constantly thinking of you," while someone commented, "Like NYer, a basketball fan, son of the 80s and son of Padres. Caribbean people, they have given me so much entertainment and inspiration for as long as I could imagine. I am praying for you, my brother. May you recover soon, OG! #YesIHadEwingSneakersAsAKid ".

For most of his NBA career, Ewing played with the New York Knicks in addition to his stints with the Seattle SuperSonics and the Orlando Magic. He scored nearly 25,000 points and had more than 11,000 rebounds in his 17-year career.