Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Says Athletes Are Safer On Campus Than At Home, Soccer Could Start On Time

%MINIFYHTML427dccc74d8cdef6142143c95a35b10c13% %MINIFYHTML427dccc74d8cdef6142143c95a35b10c13%

The drive to play college football this fall continues to grow with each passing day.

On Friday afternoon, Big 12 and the SEC announced plans to allow soccer players to volunteer on campus in mid-June. That same day, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said he thought athletes would be safer on campus and that college football could start on time.

Scott's comments came during an interview with CNN in which he also expressed optimism that fans will see some kind of college football season in the fall, and that some may even attend the games.

"We have three states in our conference where the gyms are already open and the student-athletes want to come back," Scott said. "In most cases, we believe that student-athletes will be in a safer and healthier position if they can access the world-class health care, supervision and support they can get on their campuses, and if there are problems with viruses, to access these world-class medical centers that we have. "

The SEC and Big 12 announcements come just two days after the NCAA Division I Council voted to lift a moratorium on voluntary training on campus by soccer and basketball players, effective Jan. 1. June. The NCAA updated that decision Friday by saying that voluntary activities would be allowed in All Sports beginning June 1.

The Pac-12 has yet to make an announcement on when it will allow athletes on campus, but Scott's comments seem to indicate a step in that direction. He also indicated that soccer camps could begin in late July and that there may be fans in the stands at the Pac-12 stadiums, although probably in a "phased,quot; approach.

"I think what we're going to see is a state-by-state mosaic of the fan issue," Scott told CNN. "I think college football will collectively move together to start playing, hopefully, at the beginning of the season, assuming we have the support of public health officials.

"But I think we are going to see great disparity across the country. I even see it at my own conference, where states will allow fans, probably initially at some kind of socially distanced distance, and then, in a gradual approach, they will start to allow more and more, and some states will be a little more conservative and will be playing in front of empty stadiums. "

The SEC initially announced Friday that in-person volunteer activities could resume on June 8 at SEC campuses for soccer, men's basketball, and women's basketball only. But after the NCAA released its updated decision on Friday afternoon, the SEC announced that the June 8 date would apply to athletes in all sports.

"Right now, we are preparing to start the fall sports season as currently scheduled, and this limited resumption of voluntary sports activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 12 great presidents and chancellors met on Friday and decided that volunteer activities could start on June 15 for soccer, July 1 for other fall sports, and July 15 for all other sports.

SEC officials noted that any training would be conducted "under strict supervision of designated university personnel and the security guidelines developed by each institution." They referred to June 8 as the beginning of a "transition period that will allow student athletes to gradually adapt to full training and sports activity after this recent period of inactivity."

The NCAA limits permitted actions to voluntary activities supervised by force and conditioning personnel. Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity said it was "just the first step with more details and plans for the coming days and weeks."

"This is an important first step to having a season this fall, and we will continue to work together collectively as our top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our student athletes, coaches and staff," said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. he said in a statement.

Defending national champion LSU said he will resume voluntary training for the players on June 8 in accordance with the SEC decision.

"Our administration has worked very hard to ensure that all necessary safety procedures and protocols are in place to keep our team safe and healthy," said Tigers coach Ed Orgeron. "This is a great first step so we can get back to playing the great college football game in the fall."

The SEC decided to resume sports activities with the guidance of a league task force that includes public health, infectious disease, and sports medicine professionals from each of the league's 14 member schools.

The working group prepared a series of best practices for the detection, testing, monitoring, tracking, social distancing and maintenance of clean environments to serve as a guide for each school.

Recommendations included evaluating symptomatic team members (including athletes, coaches, and staff) as well as evaluating athletes before they arrive on campus within 72 hours of entering the sports facility and daily once they resume. sports activities.

Other recommendations include immediate isolation of team members who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are under investigation, followed by locating contacts under the Centers for Disease Control and local public health guidelines.

"Health and safety have been our top priority as we move forward in this planning process, and we will continue to follow the guidance of medical experts and health officials as we navigate the next few weeks," said Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer. "Our staff and student athletes must be prepared for a 'new normal' as we will implement changes in the way everyone accesses and uses our facilities."

SEC officials said the task force's recommendations could provide guidance for league members, Sankey noted that each school would make its own decisions regarding plans on how to ensure that student-athletes return safely. .

For example, even though the task force's recommendations only mentioned the assessment of symptomatic team members, Georgia Associate Athletic Director of Sports Medicine Ron Courson said in a statement that the Bulldogs "will conduct COVID testing and conduct medical evaluations in all student athletes. " Florida announced that it would also be testing all of its athletes.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that he believes college football will return as scheduled with at least some viewers. Abbott has already issued new rules to allow youth sports leagues to resume in June and for some professional leagues to hold events without spectators.

"Once we get to the college football season, our goal right now is to start the college football season as planned, with fans in the stands," Abbott said in an interview with Austin television station KXAN. . "What we don't know is what the level of capacity would be."

___

%MINIFYHTML427dccc74d8cdef6142143c95a35b10c14% %MINIFYHTML427dccc74d8cdef6142143c95a35b10c14%

AP sports writers Jim Vertuno, Teresa M. Walker, Paul Newberry and John Zenor contributed to this report.