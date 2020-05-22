Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Says Athletes Are Safer On Campus Than At Home, Soccer Could Start On Time

Matilda Coleman
The drive to play college football this fall continues to grow with each passing day.

On Friday afternoon, Big 12 and the SEC announced plans to allow soccer players to volunteer on campus in mid-June. That same day, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said he thought athletes would be safer on campus and that college football could start on time.

Scott's comments came during an interview with CNN in which he also expressed optimism that fans will see some kind of college football season in the fall, and that some may even attend the games.

"We have three states in our conference where the gyms are already open and the student-athletes want to come back," Scott said. "In most cases, we believe that student-athletes will be in a safer and healthier position if they can access the world-class health care, supervision and support they can get on their campuses, and if there are problems with viruses, to access these world-class medical centers that we have. "

The SEC and Big 12 announcements come just two days after the NCAA Division I Council voted to lift a moratorium on voluntary training on campus by soccer and basketball players, effective Jan. 1. June. The NCAA updated that decision Friday by saying that voluntary activities would be allowed in All Sports beginning June 1.

The Pac-12 has yet to make an announcement on when it will allow athletes on campus, but Scott's comments seem to indicate a step in that direction. He also indicated that soccer camps could begin in late July and that there may be fans in the stands at the Pac-12 stadiums, although probably in a "phased,quot; approach.

"I think what we're going to see is a state-by-state mosaic of the fan issue," Scott told CNN. "I think college football will collectively move together to start playing, hopefully, at the beginning of the season, assuming we have the support of public health officials.

"But I think we are going to see great disparity across the country. I even see it at my own conference, where states will allow fans, probably initially at some kind of socially distanced distance, and then, in a gradual approach, they will start to allow more and more, and some states will be a little more conservative and will be playing in front of empty stadiums. "

The SEC initially announced Friday that in-person volunteer activities could resume on June 8 at SEC campuses for soccer, men's basketball, and women's basketball only. But after the NCAA released its updated decision on Friday afternoon, the SEC announced that the June 8 date would apply to athletes in all sports.

"Right now, we are preparing to start the fall sports season as currently scheduled, and this limited resumption of voluntary sports activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 12 great presidents and chancellors met on Friday and decided that volunteer activities could start on June 15 for soccer, July 1 for other fall sports, and July 15 for all other sports.

