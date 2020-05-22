Nvidia's AI recreates Pac-Man from scratch just by watching him play

Nvidia is best known for its graphics cards, but the company also does serious research on artificial intelligence. For their latest project, Nvidia researchers taught an AI system to recreate the game from Pac-man just watching how it plays.

There is no encoding involved, there are no pre-rendered images for the software to use. The AI ​​model simply feeds visual data from the game in action along with the accompanying controller inputs and then recreates it frame by frame from this information. The resulting game is playable by humans, and Nvidia says it will launch online in the near future.

However, the AI ​​version is by no means a perfect facsimile. The images are blurry and the AI ​​doesn't seem to have managed to capture the exact behavior of the game's ghosts, each of whom is programmed with a specific personality that dictates their movement. But the basic dynamics of Pac-man they are all there: eat pellets, avoid ghosts and try not to die.

"You learn all of these things by simply observing," Rev Lebaredian, vice president of simulation technology at Nvidia, told reporters in a briefing. "(It is) similar to how a human programmer can see many episodes of Pac-man on YouTube and infer what the rules of the games are and rebuild them. "

Lebaredian said the work had been done in collaboration with Pac-manThe creator of Bandai Namco, who today celebrates the 40th anniversary of the classic arcade.

Nvidia says a job like this shows how artificial intelligence will be used for game design in the future. Developers can input their work into the AI ​​and use it to create variations or perhaps design new levels. "You could use this to combine different games," Sanja Fidler, director of Nvidia's research lab in Toronto, told reporters, "giving additional power to game developers by (allowing them) combining different games."

Creating AI that can learn the rules of a virtual world just by looking at it in action also has implications for tasks like robot programming. "Eventually we would like to learn the rules of the real world," says Lebaredian. The AI ​​could watch videos of robotic cars browsing a warehouse, for example, and use that information to design its own navigation software.

The program he recreated Pac-man it's called GameGAN. GAN stands for Generative Confrontation Network and is a common architecture used in machine learning. The basic principle of a GAN is that it works in two halves. The first half of the GAN tries to replicate the input data, while the second half compares this to the original source. If they do not match, the generated data is rejected and the generator adjusts its work and resends it.

The use of AI to generate virtual worlds like video games has been done before. But Nvidia researchers introduced several new features, including a "memory module,quot; that allowed the system to store an internal map of the game world. This leads to greater consistency in the game world, a key feature when recreating the mazes of Pac-man. They also allow static elements of the game world (such as the maze) to be separated from dynamic elements (such as ghosts), which is tailored to the company's goal of using AI to generate new levels.

David Ha, an AI researcher at Google who worked on similar tasks, said The edge that the research was "very interesting,quot;. Previous teams have tried to recreate game worlds using GAN, Ha said, "but as far as I know, (this) is the first to demonstrate good results."

"Overall, it's a very exciting job, and I look forward to seeing further developments with this approach," said Ha.

However, some elements of the process definitely need adjustments and demonstrate the particular fragility of artificial intelligence when learning new tasks. Fidler told reporters to recreate Pac-man, GameGAN had to be trained in about 50,000 episodes. Obtaining the game data from humans was not feasible, so the team used an AI agent to generate the data. Unfortunately, the AI ​​agent was so good at the game that he almost never died.

"That made it difficult for AI to try to recreate the game to learn the concept of dying," says Fidler. Instead, in the first versions of the generated AI Pac-man, GameGAN modified the game so that the ghosts never reached the main character but he follows directly behind him like ducklings following a father. "It's a fun effect of the way we train him," says Fidler.