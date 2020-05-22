Nick Cordero's wife says she's stepping forward after setback

Amanda Kloots is sharing an update on Nick CorderoHealth after a setback earlier this week.

The Broadway star, who has been in a health battle for months in the midst of his Coronavirus hospitalization, he woke up from a medically induced coma last week. Then, just a few days ago, Kloots told his Instagram followers that Cordero's recovery had begun to go "downhill."

"Nick has had a bad morning," Kloots said on Instagram on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, things are going a little bit downhill right now."

"I'm asking for all the prayers again right now," Kloots continued tearfully. "I won't be able to (go) live at 3 o'clock … please sing, please cheer and pray for Nick today. I know this virus is not going to depress him. This is not how his story ends. So keep us in your thoughts and prayers, thank you. "

On Thursday night, Kloots returned to his Instagram story to share a positive update with his followers.