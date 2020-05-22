Nick Cordero's wife says she's stepping forward after setback

Amanda Kloots is sharing an update on Nick CorderoHealth after a setback earlier this week.
The Broadway star, who has been in a health battle for months in the midst of his Coronavirus hospitalization, he woke up from a medically induced coma last week. Then, just a few days ago, Kloots told his Instagram followers that Cordero's recovery had begun to go "downhill."
"Nick has had a bad morning," Kloots said on Instagram on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, things are going a little bit downhill right now."
"I'm asking for all the prayers again right now," Kloots continued tearfully. "I won't be able to (go) live at 3 o'clock … please sing, please cheer and pray for Nick today. I know this virus is not going to depress him. This is not how his story ends. So keep us in your thoughts and prayers, thank you. "
On Thursday night, Kloots returned to his Instagram story to share a positive update with his followers.
"So one of the things I have learned about this whole process is that the ICU is one step ahead, two steps behind. And that's what happened to us in these last two … 24 hours," Kloots shared late Thursday. But I'm happy to say that it looks like we're one step ahead again. "
"Wow, it was another roller coaster ride," Kloots continued. "But, this one addresses the Cedars Sinai doctors and nurses, the power of prayer, and the power of energy, and support, and positivity is, I'm sorry, in my opinion, second to none."
Kloots added: "This guy is fighting."
"During the last 24 hours we have prayed a lot, a prayer of no why, and this cannot happen, but the prayer of thanksgiving and the prayer of faith and the prayer of your will will be done and that is, for me, something I'll never understand, but I think, "Kloots shared with his followers. "And that has been my strength, my strength through all of this, but my strength especially thought in these last 24 hours."
"And we've been dancing and singing and elevating it, elevating it only with positive thoughts, words and actions," said Kloots. "And boys, it's making a difference. It's not over. It's not over."
%MINIFYHTMLfc617f6c3d47941bf106f06a933e0e6114%