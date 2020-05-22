Newsom promises guidelines to reopen houses of worship on Monday – Up News Info San Francisco

YOUNTVILLE (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the state of California will issue updated guidelines for religious gatherings before Monday, following President Donald Trump's announcement ordering governors across the country to open places of worship. this Memorial Day weekend, considering them essential businesses

While California is opening larger sections of the economy and some counties have been given variations to move deeper into the reopening of Phase 2, the place of worship has yet to receive a date to reopen in the state. President Trump said Friday that if governors don't open churches, synagogues, and mosques, he would nullify them, although he does not have the authority to do so.

"People demand to go to their church and synagogue, to their mosque," Trump said, saying the United States needed "more prayer."

Newsom reiterated on Friday what he said on Monday that he and his staff were working with religious leaders to present safety guidelines and procedures for religious gatherings of all sizes.

"We have been working with the diversity of our faith-based leadership across the state, working to differentiate ourselves with the big megachurches versus more neighborhood-style churches, different bank styles and sanitation protocols," Newsom said. "We are only a few days away from publishing those guidelines, no later than Monday, we will publish those guidelines." Religious groups in California have challenged Newsom's stance on religious gatherings, while the head of the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division told the governor this week that his plan to reopen California puts a "burden unfair "in houses of worship by not allowing them to reopen. earlier. Last week, representatives from more than 1,200 churches across the state of California, including the Bay Area, asked Newsom to allow them to reopen their doors and said they would reopen on May 31, even without the state's blessing.

Among the California pastors leading the call to resume the meeting in person is Danny Carroll of Water of Life Community Church in Fontana. State officials "don't understand that people of faith need contact, that they need to worship together," Carroll said in an interview. "We are trying to close the gap, carefully, humbly, kindly."

Carroll described his effort as disconnected from politics: "We are not concerned with how people vote. We are concerned with how people live."

But another pastor involved, Ron Hill of Love and Unity Christian Fellowship, said he finds "some merit,quot; in Republican claims that blue states have a less acute understanding of the importance of religion in public life.

"It really is difficult for me to understand why they put a different rule in the church than in the supermarket, coffee shop or restaurant," said Hill, adding that he had not yet decided whether May 31 would mark the reopening of his church in Compton.

Newsom also noted that the state was making progress on the reopening of churches long before any kind of official federal guidance on how houses of worship could safely host congregations was released.

"By the way, just for full disclosure, we don't expect CDC guidelines. As many of you know, CDC guidelines haven't even been released significantly yet," Newsom explained. "But we hope (see them). They tell us that they will leave today. We will take a look at those guidelines and see if there is something we have not thought about over the past few weeks. "

Newsom made the remarks Friday during a press conference at Veterans Home in Yountville, where he greeted the veterans at the start of Memorial Day weekend. Newsom touted a success story among California veterans homes, praising Dr. Vito Imbasciani, Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs, and his staff for keeping the state's more than 2,000 veterans protected from the coronavirus, in contrast with cases in other states.

"There have been some horrible headlines and tragic lives lost where the insidiousness of this disease spread like wildfire through facilities like this across the country. That has not been the case, and I say this with caution and sobriety, that is not. has been the case in the state of California, "Newsom said." Across our system, eight hospitals, we've only had three COVID-19 positive patients. We've had multiple staff members, but the vast majority of staff, all but two have recovered and returned to work. And that is due to the seriousness of the purpose that was brought forward weeks before our Secretary of Veterans Affairs implemented the order to stay at home in California. "

Newsom said Dr. Imbasciani has led an effort for strict protocols and guidelines in the homes of veterans that has kept the infection rate extremely low.

"Coming here today, you can see how serious this is, it's like TSA multiplied by infinity in terms of the number of checkpoints and people who ask you personal questions about where you've traveled and your current symptoms and your health, doing temperature controls, people with masks in all the facilities and the seriousness of the sanitation that has been implemented. "

Newsom explained that the closure of all eight state houses for veterans by Imbasciani and his staff two weeks before the state's refugee order, implementing early security measures and protocols, ensured that residents were safe.

"This is sacred ground, and it is filled with veterans who, as is the case with people in nursing homes across the country, are an extremely vulnerable population," said Dr. Imbasciani. “I always follow CDC reports of rare and exotic disease occurrences, wherever they are. So when I heard in December that a strange new disease, which was highly contagious and highly lethal, had arisen in Asia, I immediately summoned our senior leadership. ”

