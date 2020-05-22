New version of John Prine's "Angel of Montgomery,quot; to support the COVID-19 Relief Fund – Up News Info Detroit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A new release from The Recording Academy of John Prines "Angel From Montgomery,quot; will have proceeds to support the MusiCares Relief Fund COVID-19. Prine died in April at age 73 of complications associated with the coronavirus.

The two-time Grammy-winning Recording Academy announced in December that Prine would be honored with a 2020 Recording Academy Achievement Award.

The new recording features artists, musicians, and engineers who are also elected leaders at the Recording Academy, including singer and songwriter Christine Albert, Brandon Bush of Sugarland, John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band, and Jeff Powell, an acclaimed engineer / producer. from Memphis.

Tammy Hurt, vice president of the Recording Academy and one of the contributors to the recording, said in a statement that Prine was known for her generous spirit and that the new recording "Angel From Montgomery,quot; is a tribute to honor that spirit.

