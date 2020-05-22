New regency set to win movie rights to "The True Lord of the Flies" story – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The reborn and 12 years of slavery Producer and financier New Regency appears to have won first place in the heated contest for screen rights to the remarkable true story of a group of children who survived for more than a year on a deserted Pacific island.

We understand that a low seven-figure deal is in final negotiations and the project will be aligned like a movie. It was understood that the firm pursues the life and rights of the book. UK team The Agency has been responsible for the sale.

Nicknamed real the real Lord of the flies‘, The story exploded after being published by The Guardian last week in its preview of historian and author Rutger Bregman's new book Humanity.

As we reported Monday, a collection of top studios and producers were in the mix for this one, so it's a shock to New Regency, who this week also revealed that he was on board the Yorgos Lanthimos project. The Hawkline Monster. We listen to suitors including Netflix, MGM, anonymous content, and job title.

Bregman's narrative follows how in 1965 six friends, teenagers bored with their life at a boarding school on the Pacific island of Tonga, stole a fishing boat and embarked on an adventure. A massive storm destroyed their boat and after eight days adrift in open water, they reached a remote and uninhabited island. Abandoned there, the boys overcame incredible adversity, largely thanks to teamwork, ingenuity, and resolve. Unlike William Golding's classic savagery story, this is a story about the enduring power of friendship and loyalty. The children managed to survive for 15 months, eating fish, coconut and birds, before being rescued by an Australian sailor whose interest in the island was sparked when he noticed unusual spots on the green cliffs.

The story of how Bregman put the little-known narrative together is worthy of a screen version itself or it could be a good start for any screen count. Bregman tracked down the sailor, who has an interesting backstory, through ingenious detective work and travels to meet him in the Australian outback. It turns out that the friendship between him and the children has lasted to this day.

The Guardian article traveled everywhere. It has been read more than seven million times and shared by Russell Crowe, Taika Waititi, US Senator Ted Cruz, and former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, among others.

Bregman tweeted at the time that he was being "bombarded with emails from producers and directors." After our story on Monday, the author told The Guardian that he and the five subjects in the story were "collaborating and making a decision together" regarding screen rights.

The survival story has sparked Hollywood's imagination a bit as we saw with the rescue of Chilean miners in 2010 and the rescue of the Thai cave in 2018.