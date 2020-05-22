New Galaxy Note 20 leak shows how design has changed – BGR

A new Galaxy Note 20 leak includes renders of the phone that show its modified design.

For the most part, the Galaxy Note 20 looks like the 2019 Galaxy Note 10, but the physical buttons and the S Pen have been changed and the rear camera has been updated.

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Note 20 should be announced by Samsung in August.

The pandemic forced countless companies in all industries to change their plans, but many product launches are still slated for this year without any major modifications. One of those products is Samsung's Galaxy Note 20, which according to rumors and reports will be released in August, just as the Galaxy Note 10 did in 2019.

Note that 20 leaks have been relatively rare so far, but with the presumed release date just a few months away, more information on the unannounced phablet is starting to appear online. Just a few days ago, we heard that Samsung is planning to hold a digital reveal event for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2, and now, we could have looked our best up to the final Galaxy Note 20 design in a new leak. .

On Thursday, David Kowalski (@xleaks7 on Twitter) teamed up with accessory maker Pigtou to share renders of the Galaxy Note 20 based on leaked CAD drawings it had obtained. Based on those drawings, the Note 20's dimensions will be 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5mm, making it a bit thicker than last year's Note 10, but noticeably larger than the Note 10 overall. If that's the case, how huge will the Galaxy Note 20+ be?

As for the design, although it does not seem to have undergone any significant change, there are some movements that are worth noting. First, the power button and volume control have been moved from the left to the right side of the phone. The S Pen has also changed sides, and the rear camera array mirrors that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Previous reports claimed the Galaxy Note 20 will have a 120Hz OLED screen that measures 6.42 inches (although the latest CAD leak puts the screen size at 6.7 inches), Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader underneath the screen. , Snapdragon 865 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 4,500 mAh capacity battery. We have also heard that the Galaxy Note 20+, which does not appear in the new leak, will feature a 108-megapixel rear camera.

Regardless of whether this is the final design of the Galaxy Note 20, most rumors and reports seem to suggest that it will not be a major departure from the Galaxy Note 10. Although it is likely to pick up some design cues from the S20 series, a complete evolution it's probably not in the cards. In other words, we are going to have to wait at least one more generation before seeing a flagship Samsung phone with a selfie camera under the screen.