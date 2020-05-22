Netflix Sets First Dutch Original Feature – Up News Info

Netflix commissioned his first Dutch original feature film, an untitled criminal comedy focused on aspiring rapper Richie Rich and his journey to become the best hip-hop artist in the Netherlands.

The project comes from the writing of the duo Shady El-Hamus and Jeroen Scholten van Aschat, whose From Libi (pictured) won first prize at the Netherlands Film Festival in 2019; El-Hamus will also direct. The producers are Fiction Valley, the Amsterdam-based brand owned by the British company Fremantle.

In the movie, when Richie Rich's watch is stolen in a violent robbery, and the humiliating images of the encounter go viral, the rapper has to fix his reputation to save his career.

“It is a great honor for young filmmakers to have the opportunity to create the first Dutch Netflix movie. Collaborating with Netflix gives us an opportunity to make a movie for a larger, global audience, "said director Shady El-Hamus.

Jeroen Scholten van Aschat added: “The film examines the struggle between who you are and who you want to be in a world where your online identity is very important. Everyone seems to be burdened with chronic recognition disorder. "