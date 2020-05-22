Neon’s ’The Painter And The Thief’ and Dark Comedy ‘Lucky Grandma’ Debut – Up News Info

Director and cinematographer Benjamin Ree injected his deep interest in art theft into his latest feature film. The painter and the thief, which drops in virtual cinemas and VOD platforms starting today.

The documentary debuted at Sundance earlier this year and won the World Film Documentary Special Jury Prize for telling creative stories before being acquired by Neon. In the film, two paintings by Czech artist Barbora Kysilkova are stolen from an Oslo art gallery. Thieves quickly identify themselves, but the paintings are nowhere to be found.

Barbora approaches one of the thieves (Karl-Bertil Nordland) and she ends up painting a portrait of him. After a series of portraits, the two bond and become unlikely friends.

"I have always been fascinated by art theft," Ree said in a statement. "I think it's because of the contrasts. The socially elevated art industry with a lot of cultural capital encounters 'lower-class' criminals with difficult backgrounds. These contrasts raise questions that intrigue me. Who are these thieves? How do they choose their paintings? And is it for money or for a genuine love of art?

Check out the trailer below.

Legendary actress Tsai Chin (The Joy Luck Club, Memoirs of a Geisha) is ready to roll the dice, win cash, and take on the gang members of Chinatown in the dark comedy directed by Sasie Sealy Good luck grandma.

Sasie Sealy's "lucky grandmother"

Good Deed Entertainment



The film Good Deed Entertainment won the AT&T Untold Stories competition in 2019 and premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Lucky grandmother has its virtual theatrical debut today through Kino Marquee.

Written by Sealy and Angela Cheng, the film follows the widowed, chain-smoking, and not-so-kind grandmother (Chin) of 80 years. When a local fortune teller (Wai Ching Ho) predicts a very auspicious day in her future, she takes that and runs to the casino and enters everything, but ends up unlucky, drawing the attention of some local gangsters. To get some muscle to protect her, the grandmother employs the services of a bodyguard from a rival gang (Corey Ha) and it doesn't take long until she finds herself in the middle of a gang war in Chinatown.

The virtual release of the film could not come at a better time, as May is Asian American Pacific Heritage Month, bringing more representation and different types of narratives for the Asian community.

"When it comes to the stories in front of the camera, I think we should frame the conversation in a different way so that you don't marginalize these movies: new voices, different perspectives, unlikely heroes, an unexpected angle or twist: a different world in the screen, ”Sealy said in an interview with Up News Info. "Because in the end, the filmmakers continue to operate as storytellers trying to attract and entertain an audience."

Check out the trailer below.

I will make you mine bookends an independent trilogy initially started by director Dave Boyle with Substitute Valentine in 2011 and Summer schedule In 2012. However, with the third installment, Boyle gave the director's baton to Lynn Chen, who not only made her directorial debut, but starred in all three films.

The romantic drama follows three women: Rachel (Chen), sitting uncomfortably and luxuriously while her husband cheats on her; Professor Erika (Ayako Fujitani), who is doing her best to juggle her career and raise her daughter Sachiko (Ayami Riley Tomine); and the fighting musician Yea-Ming (who plays a version of herself). Their different lives intersect as each of them has an imperfect romantic story with singer and songwriter Goh (who also plays a version of himself). When he returns to the scene, things start to get complicated.

Like the previous two installments, the film will premiere on SXSW in March before it was canceled. It was acquired by Gravitas Ventures and, in celebration of Asian and American Pacific Heritage Month, there have been special screenings leading up to its on-demand debut on May 26.

Amy Goldstein documentary Kate Nash: underestimate the girl Follow the rise and fall and rise of the pop star, actress, and senior attorney.

A native of North London, Nash quickly became a highly successful pop star, with a platinum record that dominated the music charts and fueled world tours. She was always an open woman, but the industry did not like her honesty.

After her rise to fame, Nash's life began to fall apart when her manager screwed her up, she took odd jobs and ended up almost homeless. However, her perseverance came and she funded her third album and became an actress, landing a role on Netflix. RADIANCE. Underestimate the girl It takes us on Nash's journey from being a brutally honest pop star to a struggling artist and a woman who is now in control of her career.

The documentary originally released in the UK on BBC Three prior to its debut today on Alamo On Demand today. A special interactive presentation and Q&A will be held with Nash on May 23 at 6 p.m. PST. It will hit theaters in August. The exclusive launch is planning a limited traditional theatrical launch in August.

Foodies will enjoy the new Greenwich Entertainment documentary Diana Kennedy: Nothing fancy highlighting the 97-year-old food writer, cookbook author and British expat who has become the leading expert on Mexican cuisine. The James Beard Award nominated film directed by Elizabeth Carroll hits virtual theaters today and will continue on VOD on June 19.

The documentary, which won the Special Jury Prize for Documentary at SXSW last year, follows its unconventional life and features interviews with notable chefs and friends of Kennedy, including Alice Waters, José Andrés, Rick Bayless and Gabriela Cámara, along with images from Diana's TLC Cooking Show in 1992, The art of Mexican cuisine.

Other films coming to VOD, digital or virtual cinemas this weekend and next week include those by Vaughn Stein Heritage. The film was selected by the Tribeca Film Festival this year and stars Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford and Patrick Warburton. Written by Matthew Kennedy, the thriller follows the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family who suddenly dies, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret heritage that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.

Philip Barantini & # 39; s Villain she follows ex-convict Eddie Franks (Craig Fairbrass) who is looking to start a new life, but struggles when he learns of his brother's dangerous debt to a drug dealer. As a result, Eddie returns to his criminal life with devastating consequences. Also on demand next week on May 26 is Jon Hyatt & # 39; s Discarded – an appropriate documentary at a time when everyone is obsessed with the screen. The film follows Hyatt and his family on a journey through the life-changing effects of screen addiction, how the tech industry hooked global consumers, and its greatest impact on our lives.