NeNe Leakes is trying out some juicy treats, while graciously hosting an episode of Cosmopolitan's "Expensive Taste Test,quot;

NeNe Leakes is a very busy woman these days, and fans can't get enough of her. She recently announced on her social media account that she had been invited to the Cosmopolitan episode of "Expensive Taste Test." See his post and YouTube video below.

"Head over to @cosmopolitan to get the scoop and see me try some favorite snacks while I'm talking SMACK," NeNe was saying to his fans and IF fans.

Here's how Cosmopolitan described NeNe: House ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star NeNe Leakes is everyone's favorite diva, and a chip, olive, and cheese girl! Catch NeNe while hilariously honoring this episode of Cosmopolitan's "Tasty Taste Test,quot;, ready to win (and snack)! His tile dance should have earned him extra points, but in the end, his taste earned him a lower score than he thought! 👀✨ ’

A follower said, "She's funny! She's an olive girl, a cheese girl, and a lovely girl," and someone else posted this message: "Nene looks very pretty here, she should have someone who has her ready because everything it's on point. "

One commenter wrote: ‘This is one of YOUR best shows: you are focusing on yourself / brand, you are allowing your,quot; humble "personality to shine and you are having fun while making money. I LOVE this Nene Leakes! "

Someone else said: ‘I just love Nene !! She is fun and I love her energy when doing interviews like that. Rhoa will fall apart without her. "

A fan posted this message for the RHOA star: "I love you Nene❤❤ They had the wrong things for you." I bet if they had shoes, wallets, and jewelry, you would groom them all. When it comes to food, it's a matter of taste who cares about the price as long as it's good. When buying makeup, it's all about the packaging. "

Other than this, recently, NeNe made fans happy when she shared a video on her social media account of her in her famous closet that triggered so much drama over time.



