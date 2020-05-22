NBA trade rumors: why the Warriors could end up moving into the top pick of the 2020 NBA Draft

The NBA draw? Postponed The NBA Draft Combination? Postponed And with Commissioner Adam Silver following all realistic avenues to resume the current season, the NBA 2020 Draft could also be delayed from its original June 25 date.

Regardless of when the event occurs, lottery teams will not stop exploring this year's prospects. The Warriors will be firmly in that group ahead of the draft, if they keep their choice.

When the game was suspended on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert's positive test for the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the Warriors sat alone at the bottom of the league standings with a record 15 -50, four games behind the Cavaliers (19 -46) in the losses column. Lottery odds could change if the NBA keeps regular-season games on the schedule rather than jumping straight into the playoffs, but Golden State has the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick for now. top five.

That positioning gives Warriors options, including the ability to trade the squad for a player who wins now.

"Yes, let's consider all of that," Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers told NBC Sports Bay's Mount Poole. "Now, I don't know if the headline is going to be that we are exchanging our selection. So, of course, I said 'consider'."

Here everything is fluid. No one knows exactly when (or if) teams will return to the court, or how a tight schedule will affect the NBA Draft. The Warriors have yet to form a draft board, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. So yes, all of this should be placed under the "consider,quot; umbrella.

That said, moving the first-round pick makes perfect sense for the Warriors.

The 2020 class doesn't have an unmissable perspective like Zion Williamson or Rookie of the Year favorite Ja Morant. Georgia's Anthony Edwards has landed near the top of several simulated drafts, but his season was not overwhelming enough to push himself to a separate level above James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball. Perhaps one of those guys can excite raters during practice and interviews, although it seems unlikely that any of the available perspectives could immediately propel the Warriors into contention.

Golden State knows that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will return 100 percent healthy next season alongside Draymond Green. The Warriors will discover if Andrew Wiggins can translate his potential into meaningful contributions. Steve Kerr will not leave the bank any time soon. This is not your typical basement dweller, which presents a different kind of challenge for Myers.

"It is rare to have a team that can compete and also have a selection in the top five," Myers told Poole. "That's where you could fall for taking the best player available. You don't want to move on to a guy you think can usher in the next 10 years of the franchise."

As free agency has shown us, the Warriors always seek to add pieces and keep the championship window open. They could reach a consensus on Edwards, Wiseman, Ball, or someone else. But by the time draft night comes, Myers may prefer a known talent, one that blends well with the team's core.

Don't be surprised if he makes quite a stir.