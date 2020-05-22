Naughty Dog uses new Twitter feature to block spoilers for Last of Us Part II

%MINIFYHTML107af6cfa17d643f0e08adc4fae2776413% %MINIFYHTML107af6cfa17d643f0e08adc4fae2776413%

Stay six feet away, Ellie

That is better

Joel remembers where he was when all the GameStops closed.

A fun day at the lake.

The use of the metro is very low in the world of The last of us, too.

There is no need for social distancing when you are the only human for miles.

Earlier this week, Twitter started implementing a new function to "a small global percentage,quot; of its users, that is, the ability to limit tweet responses to people tagged in the original tweet. That's good for organizing more limited public conversations, but it also has an interesting side effect: If you don't tag anyone in your tweet, absolutely no one can reply.

Some lucky Twitter users are already using this new feature for prank jokes, tweeting messages intentionally with blocked responses and allowing followers to be unable to reply. But The last of us Developer Naughty Dog seems to be using the feature for a more noble purpose: to block the spread of spoilers for the next The last of us, part II.

Since the main spoilers for the game's plot leaked onto the internet via a debug build earlier this month, each of Naughty Dog's social media posts has been bombarded with hundreds of trolls posting references to the images. Yesterday's company tweet, sharing a promotional image for the game, avoided this destination simply because the system did not allow responses (as indicated by the message "A conversation between @Naughty_Dog and the people they mentioned in this Tweet,quot; that appears at the bottom).

Evidence, evidence … A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We start with a small global%, so keep your 👀 out to see it in action. pic.twitter.com/pV53mvjAVT – Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

This is not entirely new territory for Naughty Dog. The company also disabled comments for a YouTube video earlier this month discussing the completion of game development. The official PlayStation YouTube account has similarly disabled comments for each Last of Us Part IIrelated to the video posted since the leak, even when the comments have remained active for other new videos on the channel. And Facebook comments for both brands have been routinely pruned from trolling and other unproductive content.

Still, this is new territory for Twitter, which has long grappled with questions about how strictly it moderates bullying and misinformation while facing "free expression,quot; complaints from critics on the other side. Once this feature has been widely implemented, we imagine Naughty Dog will only be among the first brands to limit Twitter responses at a time when followers are "rebellious."

After a delay in early April due to logistical problems related to the coronavirus, The last of us, part II It is now slated for release on June 19.