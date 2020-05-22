NASA's newest test pilots are veteran astronauts and friends.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – The two astronauts who will test the new SpaceX rocket are classmates and friends, spaceflight veterans married to spaceflight veterans and parents of young children.

%MINIFYHTML1ab7d5fbf2b30430a63a5e91aef1491613% %MINIFYHTML1ab7d5fbf2b30430a63a5e91aef1491613%

Together, they will end a nine-year drought for NASA when they go into orbit next week from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

Retired Marine Colonel Doug Hurley will be in charge of the launch and landing, a suitable assignment for the pilot of the last flight of NASA's space shuttle.

Air Force Colonel Bob Behnken, a mechanical engineer with six spacewalks on his resume, will oversee the encounter and docking at the International Space Station.

Hurley, 53, and Behnken, 49, are the first NASA test pilot crew in decades.

"It is probably a dream for every test pilot school student to have the opportunity to fly in a new spacecraft, and I am lucky to have that opportunity with my good friend," said Behnken.

Your flight will mark the return of NASA astronaut launches to the US. USA, the first from a private company.

They have the respect of Robert Crippen. Crippen and the late John Young orbited NASA's first space shuttle, Columbia, on April 12, 1981. Their two-day flight was especially dangerous: it was the first shuttle launch, with no dry run in space. .

While SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule and exhaust system have already been demonstrated in flight, with mannequins, there are no guarantees.

On space flights, there never are.

"I think both Doug and Bob are brave knights and I admire them both," said Crippen.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell also praised Hurley and Behnken, who have worked closely with their company for the past few years. He made sure employees knew them not only as "rough,quot; astronauts and test pilots, but also as parents and husbands.

"I also wanted to bring some humanity to this very deep technical effort," he said.

Hurley and Behnken are married to other members of their 2000 NASA astronaut class: Newly-retired Karen Nyberg and Megan McArthur. Each couple has a child, children 10 and 6 years old.

Being married to an astronaut, both men acknowledged, has facilitated the unexpected long period leading up to their SpaceX flight. Their wives and children joined them in quasi-quarantine at their home in Houston when the coronavirus arrived, so they can travel to Kennedy for the usual countdown farewells. The pandemic cut the rest of its guest lists.

On launch day, astronauts anticipate not so much nervousness as an increased awareness of "what can happen to you at any time," according to Behnken.

Hurley considers a capsule to be a safe design, "quite tried and true." In particular, he likes the abort ability of the Dragon's launch pad to orbit to save a crew in an emergency, something that NASA shuttles lacked.

However, unlike the shuttle, the Falcon 9 rocket will be powered, a dangerous operation, with astronauts already on board.

Hurley, who grew up in Apalachin, New York, never thought he would be next when he left Atlantis on July 21, 2011, shutting down the 30-year space shuttle program.

If someone had suggested that, "I would have laughed at them," he said.

Hurley and Behnken, both twice space shuttles, were among the four astronauts chosen in 2015 for NASA's commercial crew program. At the time, Behnken was serving as the head of NASA's astronaut corps and the only way to and from the space station was with Russian rockets.

All four trained in the SpaceX and Boeing crew capsules, before NASA assigned Hurley and Behnken to Elon Musk's SpaceX, which soon overtook Boeing in the race to fly first.

That put Hurley ahead of his former shuttle commander, Chris Ferguson, who now works for Boeing and was assigned to Starliner's first capsule team.

"Most fighter pilots are very competitive by nature, so maybe we quietly had competition with each other to some degree," Hurley said. "But I think we also realized the big picture."

Behnken was inspired by photos of Jupiter and Saturn from NASA's Voyager spacecraft while growing up in St. Ann, Missouri.

Now, he is excited "to bring human spaceflight back to the Florida coast."

___

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science is supported by the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.