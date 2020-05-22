NASA declares that SpaceX is ready to fly its first manned mission

%MINIFYHTML0e0482698a965b2073c5f751a2af648e13% %MINIFYHTML0e0482698a965b2073c5f751a2af648e13%

Early Thursday, SpaceX began the process of launching its Falcon 9 rocket onto the launch pad.

The vehicle will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. POT

Here's a close-up view of Dragon with the bright solar panels on its trunk. POT

Operations continued throughout the morning.

SpaceX built a special launch tower for manned missions. POT

It is time to go vertical. POT

The rocket will undergo a static fire test on Friday afternoon.

There will be a final launch readiness review meeting on Monday. POT

All this should authorize the flight of the vehicle next Wednesday. POT

Time allows. POT

On Thursday and Friday, senior managers from NASA, SpaceX and international partners of the space agency held long meetings to review all aspects of an upcoming Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft flight.

These discussions must have gone well, because on Friday afternoon NASA officials came up with a clear message: "There are no major problems," said NASA Associate Administrator Steve Jurczyk, who led the closed-door meetings at the Kennedy Space Center. "In the end, it was a very clean review. We are ready to launch."

The Crew Dragon spacecraft flight, which will take Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station, will begin at 4:33 p.m. ET (20:33 UTC) on Wednesday, May 27. It will be the first human orbital launch from the United States since July 2011, when the space shuttle made its last flight. NASA paid SpaceX to develop this transport system and will serve as its main customer. This trade agreement has saved NASA billions of dollars.

Throughout a press conference on Friday, officials praised the hard work that SpaceX and NASA engineers have done to get to the point where the company is ready to fly. It is remarkable that it has only been a little over a year since a Crew Dragon spacecraft was destroyed during a test firing of its SuperDraco thrusters.

Since then, SpaceX has addressed not only the root cause of that problem, but has also overseen a complete redesign of the vehicle's parachute system. The company closed dozens of other major issues to get to this point.

NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Kathy Lueders acknowledged that the process has been a whirlwind. "Last April, I probably wasn't thinking I was going to fly in a year, but you know what, you can never sell this NASA and SpaceX equipment anytime soon," he said. "They have always worked miracles for me. And I am very, very proud of them."

There is work to be done before next Wednesday's flight. SpaceX will conduct a static fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket on Friday afternoon, on Saturday the crew will conduct a "dry,quot; dress rehearsal in which Hurley and Behnken prepare for launch day, and there will be a meeting Readiness Review for launch on Monday. But the biggest concern is probably the weather, with multiple restrictions on the release of Falcon 9 and emergency abortion scenarios in the lower range. Florida may see some scattered to widespread rains next week, based on medium-range climate models.

However, NASA and SpaceX are very close. Jurczyk said Friday that "it is hard to believe,quot;, we are only five days away from the launch of this manned mission, and we have to agree. We can not wait

