Naga Chaitanya controls Samantha Akkineni's wife on social media

On Wednesday, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj roka ceremony It was held in one of the studios in Hyderabad. The couple, who made their relationship official a few weeks ago, decided to organize the pre-wedding ceremony and celebrate it with close friends and family. Rana's good friend Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni were also present.

Samantha shared a group click of the feature on her Instagram and captioned it, "The Best News of 2020." Amid the closure, special ties are sure to bring a smile to our faces. But what left us amazed and go "awww,quot; was this joke between spouses Naga and Samantha.

Samantha, who loves to share things on Instagram, shared a nice click from Naga Chaitanya. At the click, the actor is seen smiling and showing his million dollar smile. Also, my wife's caption is very sweet and provocative. The actress's caption read: "After sending mom, aunts, sisters, friends, very straight male friends, now it's Instagram's turn …" You see, my husband looks so handsome, right? (the husband is digging a large well to jump right now).

Now, while this cheesy title made us smile, it seems that Naga decided to pull his wife's leg and trolled her with his clever caption that read, ‘Well, now it looks like one of those paid association posts. "

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are a power pair in the south. The two surely meet partner goals all the time. They were married in 2017 and their dream wedding photos made us believe in fairy tale romances.