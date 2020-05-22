My Cat From Hell Coronavirus Special comes to help you

Animal Planet
So, you are at home surrounded by your loved ones, both human and furry, and you are learning how hard it can be. Imagine what your cats are going through. Animal Planet and Jackson Galaxy we are here to help with a new My cat from hell Special dedicated to all things quarantined with cats.
The new special, to be released in July, will feature Jackson Galaxy addressing the cats' new behaviors brought about by the change in their daily lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Are cats happy because their humans are at home all the time now? Are they acting because they need a space of social distance?
The special will be filmed on mobile devices and cameras available in the homes of Jackson and the cat's keeper during the self-isolation. Jackson will train from afar to help humans understand their feline friends and improve dynamics at home during these difficult days. He has one goal in mind: to create harmony in the home, preventing cat guardians from returning their furry friends to animal shelters.
"Our relationships with our family of animals are more important than ever during this unprecedented time," Jackson said in a statement to E! News. "The return of My cat from hell It gives me the opportunity to help fix, consolidate and celebrate those relationships, that's what I live for! "
Hopefully this special will help people who may be noticing new challenges while spending more time at home with their cats. And, one wonderful thing about the show is that it helps assure cat lovers that they are not alone; Cats are cute, fun or frustrating, we are a community that celebrates all of that. Now, more than ever, being united in this shared love helps to transcend any distance between us, "he concluded.
My cat from hellThe coronavirus episode airs on Saturday, July 11 at 10 p.m. at Animal Planet.
