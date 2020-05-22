My Cat From Hell Coronavirus Special comes to help you

So, you are at home surrounded by your loved ones, both human and furry, and you are learning how hard it can be. Imagine what your cats are going through. Animal Planet and Jackson Galaxy we are here to help with a new My cat from hell Special dedicated to all things quarantined with cats.

The new special, to be released in July, will feature Jackson Galaxy addressing the cats' new behaviors brought about by the change in their daily lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Are cats happy because their humans are at home all the time now? Are they acting because they need a space of social distance?