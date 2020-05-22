Morton's Steakhouse Permanently Closes in Denver During Coronavirus Outbreak

%MINIFYHTML6d8cf31de634a252fb44695d1159e6b213% %MINIFYHTML6d8cf31de634a252fb44695d1159e6b213%

Downtown Denver will begin coming out of the coronavirus shutdown next month, likely with several restaurants closed forever, and at least two fewer national steakhouses.

The Palm closed in early March after more than 20 years on Lawrence Street, and only this week Morton & # 39; s asked customers to clean their wine lockers as the Wazee Street restaurant will not reopen.

"Due to COVID-19 and the elimination of dinner services in the city, we have decided to enforce our lease provisions and terminate our lease," Morton COO Tim Whitlock said in a press release. "We are grateful for the support of our community over the years and we encourage our loyal customers to visit us at our sister properties."

Morton's sister restaurants in Denver include Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Henry’s Tavern, Del Frisco’s Grille and the Downtown Aquarium restaurant. Based in Texas, its parent company, Landry’s, bought the Palm restaurant group this year for $ 45 million before closing several locations for that grill.

Several more Mortons this week also reportedly closed permanently across the country, including in New Orleans and Indianapolis. While many smaller restaurants are expected to close due to the coronavirus, large grill chains have become a lightning rod for disparities within the overall restaurant industry.

For example, last month Chris de Ruth faced widespread criticism for his request for and acceptance of federal paycheck protection money, resulting in the company repaying his $ 20 million loan.

