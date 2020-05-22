Morongo Casino reopens today with new strict rules – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLb5f114b96da777ceb5531d060fcf4f8c13% %MINIFYHTMLb5f114b96da777ceb5531d060fcf4f8c13%

– Morongo Casino and Spa reopens on Friday afternoon, and guests who want to roll the dice will see some new changes to their game.

The casino along Highway 10 between Los Angeles and Palm Springs will open its doors at 2 p.m., after closing in March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have been waiting to have our guests back with us for weeks," said Simon Farmer, executive director of marketing for Morongo. “Our guests have been contacting us for the past two months, sending text messages, emails, and calls. They are excited, we are excited. It will be a great day ".

But with coronavirus cases still on the rise across the country, Morongo Casino guests will see some major changes. When they arrive, they will be asked to wear a mask and must undergo a temperature check on the door. Social distancing will be observed with slot machines separated or partitioned, and seats will be removed from table games to reduce capacity. The casino cleaning team will be available at all times and on an "aggressive cleaning schedule," Farmer said.

"We want to go further to make sure that our guests feel comfortable going back to Morongo," he said.

The casino's popular steakhouse, Cielo, won't be open on Friday, but will open within the next week, Farmer said. However, the cafe and food court will be open to the public, along with the new Morongo expansion.

Farmer said Morongo will have teams inside and outside the casino to help monitor the crowd and manage traffic flow, and that they are prepared for anyone who doesn't want to follow the rules.

"We understand that there are some people who may not come prepared with a mask, who may not come prepared to pass an exam," he said.

If there is someone who is unwilling to comply with the new rules, "we will have the conversation to invite them later," Farmer said.