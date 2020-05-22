Miss Universe New Zealand finalist Amber-Lee Friis dies at 23

The beauty pageant community is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Former Miss Universe New Zealand finalist Amber-Lee Friis passed away earlier this week. She was 23 years old.
"It is with immense sadness that we acknowledge the sudden passing of a beautiful and talented Wahine Amber-lee Friis," The Talent Tree shared on Facebook. "Amber-Lee was one of our original models for The Talent Tree and a finalist in Miss Universe NZ 2018 (Miss World New Zealand)."
The boutique agency, representing a tight-knit talent community, added, "Our sincere thanks and condolences to Amber-Lee's family and friends. R.I.P, beautiful boy."
Shortly after the news was revealed, many in the contest world began to express their condolences to the model.
"Our deepest condolences to the friends and whānau of Amber-lee Friis, whom we have just learned about The Talent Tree," Miss World New Zealand shared on Facebook. "Keep shining, Amber-lee, just as we remember you."
CEO of Miss World New Zealand, Nigel Godfrey, also shared fond memories of the talented finalist.
"It was a force to be reckoned with," Nigel recalled. "She was a fighter, she definitely did not take prisoners, but she was a beautiful soul and you knew 100% what you received. She was genuine, honest and had an energy that few possessed, her heart was definitely in the right place." We liked and respected her and were very proud to call her friend long after the competition was over. "
"Amber Lee changed her life, and indeed her experience with us, and an incredibly positive force for good. In the years since she has been loyal and supportive, we value that above all else. Tragically she passed away yesterday, the world is a lesser place without her in it, "Nigel continued. "She had so much more to give and it is a terrible tragedy that she is not here to realize her limitless potential. RIP Amber Lee you have left us very, very soon,quot;
The details surrounding his death remain limited at this time. ME! The news has reached the police for additional information.
Although she found success in beauty pageants, Amber-Lee opened up about bullying during her childhood.
"I remember sitting in my room one night and thinking about how difficult life could be," she once shared. "At an early age you feel like the world is weighing on your shoulders."
Amber-Lee continued: "I was like a lost sheep before I started writing goals and started focusing on what I wanted to do. I felt trapped and helpless. No one has to feel that way."
