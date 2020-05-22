Miss Universe New Zealand finalist Amber-Lee Friis dies at 23

The beauty pageant community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Former Miss Universe New Zealand finalist Amber-Lee Friis passed away earlier this week. She was 23 years old.

"It is with immense sadness that we acknowledge the sudden passing of a beautiful and talented Wahine Amber-lee Friis," The Talent Tree shared on Facebook. "Amber-Lee was one of our original models for The Talent Tree and a finalist in Miss Universe NZ 2018 (Miss World New Zealand)."

The boutique agency, representing a tight-knit talent community, added, "Our sincere thanks and condolences to Amber-Lee's family and friends. R.I.P, beautiful boy."

Shortly after the news was revealed, many in the contest world began to express their condolences to the model.

"Our deepest condolences to the friends and whānau of Amber-lee Friis, whom we have just learned about The Talent Tree," Miss World New Zealand shared on Facebook. "Keep shining, Amber-lee, just as we remember you."