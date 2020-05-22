Michigan technicians charged with investigating alcohol breathing devices – Up News Info Detroit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – Two people have been charged with counterfeiting and other crimes in an investigation of Michigan's desktop alcohol breath devices, the attorney general's office said Friday.

The DataMaster Breath Test is used to measure alcohol levels in county jails or police departments after a motorist is arrested. Earlier this year, the 203 machines were temporarily out of service until state police could verify that each of them was properly calibrated.

Two technicians who were hired to service the machines created bogus documents to show that they completed tests and repairs at DataMasters at the Beverly Hills Police Department and Alpena County Sheriff's Office, the attorney general's office said.

Andrew Clark, 53, was charged in Eaton County and David John, 59, was charged in Kalamazoo County. They worked for Intoximeter, a St. Louis company that had a state contract to service the machines. The agreement was terminated in April.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Intoximeters. It was not immediately known if Clark and John have attorneys who can comment on the charges.

