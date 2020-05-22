Michael Hancock, other black leaders endorse John Hickenlooper for the Senate

%MINIFYHTML9b0a9e64ee4b07a652c6c3d092586d2613% %MINIFYHTML9b0a9e64ee4b07a652c6c3d092586d2613%

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and a trio of former City Council members were among several African-American leaders on Friday to endorse John Hickenlooper's nomination for the Democratic nomination for the United States Senate.

Hickenlooper, a former Colorado governor and Hancock's predecessor as mayor, vies against former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in the June 30 primaries. The winner will face first senator Cory Gardner in November.

Hancock joined Hickenlooper's endorsement by former Alderman Albus Brooks and former Alderman Alegra "Happy,quot; Haynes, current Denver Parks Director and former board member for the Denver Public Schools, and Elbra Wedgeworth, who retired on last year from an executive position at Denver Health.

"I have been fortunate to see (Hickenlooper) working closely, uniting mayors in the Denver metro area to make FasTracks a reality, provide affordable healthcare for people across the state, and rebuild the Colorado economy while honoring All Coloradans, "Hancock said in a press release." We need more leaders with strong executive experience who know how to do things, and John is definitely that kind of leader. "

Romanoff's website incorrectly lists Haynes as a supporter of his campaign.

The other supporters announced Friday by the Hickenlooper campaign are State Representative James Coleman of Denver and three school board members: Angela Garland in Cherry Creek, Stephanie Mason in Aurora, and Margaret Wright in Pueblo.

Earlier this week, Romanoff announced the endorsement of Joe Salazar, a former lawmaker who heads the Colorado Rising anti-fracking group, and members of the Aurora City Council, Juan Marcano and Alison Coombs. Hickenlooper was also endorsed this week by the Denver Greater Metro Ministerial Alliance, the Black Caucus Congress PAC and Stacey Abrams, a high-profile former Georgia gubernatorial candidate.