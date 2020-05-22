Megan Thee Stallion's team closes their Fake Onlyfans account

Instagram

The alleged Onlyfans account of the hit maker & # 39; Savage & # 39; It charges fans $ 15 for a monthly subscription and claims to offer exclusive raptress twerk videos.

Megan Thee StallionScammers have illegally used their popularity to trick fans into subscribing to a fake Onlyfans account. One page, which was initially believed to be an official account of the raptor, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, recently appeared on the adult site.

The alleged hit maker Onlyfans account "Hot Girl Summer" charged people $ 15 for a monthly subscription. He claimed that he provided exclusive twerk videos of the Texas-born artist.

Some people were initially convinced that Megan jumped on the bandwagon of celebrities who created an account on Onlyfans where people offer adult content to subscribers. Fans speculated that the 25-year-old star might have some sort of exclusive deal with the subscription-only site after she and Beyonce Knowles Mention Onlyfans in the remix of their single "Savage".

However, the page turned out to be fake and created by scammers. Her legal team quickly closed the page when her representative told MTO News that the page did not belong to Megan.

Megan clearly does not need to open an Onlyfans account to earn extra money. The rapper has been enjoying a career on the rise after the release of "Hot Girl Summer," which features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ ign, in summer 2019.

He released his third EP titled "Suga" in March in the midst of a legal battle with his 1501 Certified Ent seal. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned the single "Savage," which went viral on the social media app TikTok. It reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 after a remix with Beyonce.

Instead of enjoying the benefit of selling songs for her, Megan is donating the proceeds from the "Savage" broadcasts. "Thank you all so much for continuing to shop and stream wildly! Proceeds go to @breadoflifehou in my hometown of Houston, Texas, and we really appreciate that it continues to work for a good cause," she wrote on Twitter on Thursday, May 21.

Celebrating the song's success, he recently released a 3D animated music video for the single.