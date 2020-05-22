Meeting of "Splash" for Josh Gad's "Reunited Apart" YouTube channel – Up News Info

Expect a Splash next week for Josh Gad Gathered apart YouTube series: The cast and producers of the classic 1984 mermaid comedy will meet, remotely, on Tuesday for the third installment of the Gad reunion series.

Gad has just released a new teaser for the series, confirming what an earlier, shorter and wordless teaser suggested: A Splash meeting. In Gad's previous 11-second wordless teaser released on May 20, the surfaces of a mermaid's tail fin plunge back into the sea (see below).

The new teaser, tuned to the tune for "Wooly Bully" by Sam the Sham, shows the Splash logo and the date and time of the meeting episode. Although none of the teaser name names, the Splash The reunion is expected to include director Ron Howard, producer Brian Grazer, and the main cast. The comedy, of course, starring Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah, and Eugene Levy. (Cast member John Candy died in 1994.)

the Splash The meeting opens Tuesday, May 26 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, at http://www.youtube.com/joshgad.

The first two episodes of the Gad broadcast series, with cast of The Goonies and Return to the future – They have averaged over 2 million views on Gad's YouTube channel (where you can still watch all the episodes). Each episode raises funds for various coronavirus-related charities.

the Goonies The episode featured Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen, Martha Plimpton, Kerri Green, Robert Davi, Joe Pantoliano, screenwriter Chris Columbus, and director / producer Richard Donner, with special guests Steven Spielberg, who came up with it The Goonies story, and Cyndi Lauper, who contributed songs to the soundtrack.

the Return to the future The episode featured Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Mary Steenburgen, Elizabeth Shue, director / writer Robert Zemeckis, writer Bob Gale, "Power of Love" singer Huey Lewis, and the composer of the soundtrack. Alan Silvestri, and fan of the JJ franchise Abrams

Review the Splash teasers below.