Meagan Good explains why she tackled skin whitening rumors: "it broke my heart"

Instagram

Earlier this week, the actress set the record just after she was accused of whitening her skin, saying her visibly lightened complexion was due to failed skin treatment.

Up News Info –

After he was long rumored to have whitened his skin, Meagan Good he finally broke his silence on the matter earlier this week. While she could have ignored the rumors, the actress decided to explain that her visibly lightened complexion was due to failed skin treatment. Now Meagan shared why she decided to speak.

%MINIFYHTMLfad65480d70bd8858722fdc36802f7bc13% %MINIFYHTMLfad65480d70bd8858722fdc36802f7bc13%

"It broke my heart to think that there are little girls who see this comment and think it's true," she said of the rumors during a recent appearance in Ashley Dunn"Where's the Buzz TV". "It broke my heart that in a season where young black men and women are murdered everywhere, someone thinks for a second that I don't love my black skin."

"The intruder"Star admitted that that" bothered me. And when it all happened the first time, it was extremely traumatic because I went to this woman to have the scar removed, like a dog bite on my leg. "

Detailing the battered skin product he obtained from an unlicensed beautician, Meagan said he initially hesitated to use the product intended to correct a sun damage mark. "She said, 'Try my products. I think she has a bit of sun damage on her forehead.' And I said, 'No, it's fine. It's like the natural contour, girl. It's great. It's okay, "Meagan recalled.

However, the star was finally convinced to give it a try and some other products. "I used her anti-aging products and they were phenomenal. So I thought, 'Oh, she's the truth'. And after using her anti-aging product, I found out she wasn't licensed. But I didn't think it was a big deal because I had already used their products and I felt good about it, "he said.

Meagan went on to say that the beautician told him that "it needed to be that way, just wear it, wash it with him. His whole face." It was then that the actress noticed that she was becoming lighter. "I started to freak out and I said, 'What's going on?' And she said, 'Oh no, no. She's just going to lift the damage first and then everything will come back.' And I said, "Oh, it's fine." And I saw myself getting lighter. And I thought, "What's going on?!" And she said: & # 39; 39; Oh, don't worry, your color will come back. & # 39; And I said: & # 39; But when will you come back? & # 39; She said: "I'll be back soon, I promise". "

After two months, however, the color did not return. Adding that your partner DeVon Franklin I was also scared, she continued: "Then I reserve this television program. I go to New York to film this television program. I feel so insecure and I don't like the way I look. And then those images happen."

<br />

Earlier this week, Meagan set the record right after being accused of bleaching her skin. Responding to a fan's comment, she wrote: "I was not a queen. An unlicensed (without my knowledge) beautician gave me a product to correct a sun damage mark on my forehead that ruined my skin. By the grace of God only. "

The 38-year-old star went on to explain, "I am close to 80% through recovery and getting my color back on a daily basis. To be honest, it was an experience beyond painful and traumatic because I would never want that on anyone. I would really appreciate it if not You will continue to spread assumptions and rumors. God bless you. "