MDH: Graduation ceremony that broke state guidelines may have been extended COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health says a graduation ceremony that went against state guidelines could have extended COVID-19.

As high school graduations advance, health officials remind parents and older adults that the guidelines are still in effect.

Jordan Boeder, a senior at Maple Grove High School, can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"I have some things in English. I have some government things I have to do," Boeder said.

With just a week to go to school, he's closing a bittersweet senior year.

"She will have a story to tell her grandchildren about one day about how she graduated from high school," said her mother, Maria Boeder.

Maple Grove is planning a graduation ceremony for driving in high school on June 6. The state says parking ceremonies and car parades are allowed, but it is recommended that people stay in their cars and keep their distance.

Car parades have turned into textbook celebrations across the state this spring. What the Health Department doesn't want to see are large traditional celebrations inside gyms and on soccer fields. Infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said a recent graduation shows why.

"Someone who was part of the ceremony had COVID but did not know it and exposed the people at the ceremony to the virus," said Ehresmann.

Virtual graduation ceremonies are also encouraged.

"Virtual will be nice. If they don't feel comfortable coming to our house, they can also watch television, "said Maria Boeder.

For Jordan Boeder, it's a lesson in how to deal with things that are out of his control.

"I guess not being able to fully experience the past year, especially during the spring, a lot of acceptance and acceptance," said Jordan Boeder.

"We will make the most of it. It is still a celebration. It is still a great achievement. We are really proud of him," said Maria Boeder.

Health officials also recommend virtual graduations. Maple Grove is planning a virtual ceremony for later in July, where seniors are encouraged to wear their caps and gowns.