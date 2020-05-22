Mary-Kate Olsen rents a new home in the Hamptons amid Olivier Sarkozy's divorce

Full house Schoolgirl Mary-Kate Olsen was extremely concerned about where she would live after her husband, Olivier Sarkozy, decided not to renew the lease for her Gramercy apartment without telling her. But now, it looks like you've found a luxurious summer rental in the Hamptons.

According to Page sixOlsen heads to a luxurious $ 325,000 Hamptons rental after his separation from Sarkozy. Olsen attempted to begin his divorce process with Sarkozy on April 17 when he filed a Summons and Complaint.

We are here, in Mary Kate Olsen's apartment, looting the streets for the Chanel dresses and the bags of crocodiles that Olivier Sarkozy is throwing from the terrace. – jake levy (@jake_levy_) May 19, 2020

Currently, New York courts do not accept divorce applications in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic unless it is an emergency. This prompted Olsen to file for an emergency order to file for divorce on May 13 because Sarkozy did not renew his lease in the Gramercy department and was afraid of losing his personal property. The Elizabeth and James designer was also concerned about finding a new place to live during a pandemic.

In his emergency request, Olsen wanted to continue using the Hampton house he shares with Zarkosy, as well as his Gramercy apartment and a property on East 49th Street in Manhattan.

"My husband expects me to move out of our house on (May 18) in the middle of New York City, on hiatus due to COVID-19," wrote Olsen.

Both Mary-Kate Olsen and Cara Delevingne are poised for a rebound situation. And who better to recover than the other? https://t.co/tH2FkH0km7 – Vulture (@vulture) May 14, 2020

However, a judge rejected Olsen's emergency request and said it was not an essential matter. This means that the former child star will have to wait until the courts reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic passes to continue the divorce.

Experts say Olsen and Sarkozy had numerous problems in their relationship, but the main reason for their separation is that they could not agree to have children.

“A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her. This has changed, ”says a source. "Olivier has two adult children and doesn't want any more. Mary-Kate thought she would give in to that and she didn't."

Another problem between the fashion mogul and the banker was that Sarkozy is a "party boy and big spender," and someone who "loves high life." However, Olsen is much more lonely and prefers to be "calm and alone,quot;.

The source says that Olsen is not as interested in socializing and prefers small meetings with select people. The source claims that the differences between Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen led them to be "quite apart,quot;.



