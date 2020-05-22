Martha Stewart posted an extremely sexual Instagram legend about Chicken And I Guess Martha's horny levels are officially off the charts, you guys

%MINIFYHTMLd7f23cb10859af6d7f5661f917db9c5712%
I am worried about you, girl.
Martha Stewart has had an iconic quarantine.
Relaxing with his "detainees,quot; drinking Martha-ritas.
But apparently the quarantine is beginning to hit Martha judging from a recent Instagram caption.
But the title of this video is what really caught my attention:
I honestly can't blame her. I feel that!!!
Finally, the title was edited, but the original will live forever.
