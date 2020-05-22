Martha Stewart posted an extremely sexual Instagram legend about Chicken And I Guess Martha's horny levels are officially off the charts, you guys

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10
<pre><pre>Martha Stewart posted an extremely sexual Instagram legend about Chicken And I Guess Martha's horny levels are officially off the charts, you guys
%MINIFYHTMLd7f23cb10859af6d7f5661f917db9c5712%

I am worried about you, girl.

%MINIFYHTMLd7f23cb10859af6d7f5661f917db9c5713%

Martha Stewart has had an iconic quarantine.

Relaxing with his "detainees,quot; drinking Martha-ritas.

But apparently the quarantine is beginning to hit Martha judging from a recent Instagram caption.

Next article

Martha posted a video of her grinding chicken mill.

But the title of this video is what really caught my attention:

I honestly can't blame her. I feel that!!!

Finally, the title was edited, but the original will live forever.

Daily

%MINIFYHTMLd7f23cb10859af6d7f5661f917db9c5714%

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!

Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here