Marlo Hampton thinks someone is stopping him from getting a peach at RHOA

Marlo Hampton has been a staple for Real Housewives of Atlanta for years. The soulful entrepreneur appears to be a core cast member, but technically she's just a "friend of."

It seems natural for Bravo to make her a full-time cast member. However, Marlo thinks there is a very specific reason why she hasn't been promoted.

After seeing how fans react to her and other cast members, Hampton believes that someone is keeping her from being a peach.

During an interview with David Yontef on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, she argues why there is no real reason why she doesn't have a permanent place.

‘Many of these girls choose the wrong friends. . I have sat down and said, "How do they treat me?" Everyone they invest in is gone. Everyone they believe in is gone. I'm still here. The story remains the same. "

She went on to say that Andy Cohen said that all the girls did not agree to having her full time.

‘The consensus said, not all of us agree. I want to know who doesn't (according to having her as part of the main cast). Someone definitely doesn't want me to have (a peach). "

Whether the coveted position comes or not, Marlo Hampton is fine with his current state.

‘And I'm fine because I told everyone. I love Bravo, who works for Bravo who doesn't love me, I love you. I have been faithful to my home. For me, Bravo is family. They take good care of me, I've seen a lot of the world. As well, I can sit here and talk to you and not worry about where my next meal will come from. "

Ad

Who do you think is preventing Marlo from achieving peach status?



Post views:

one