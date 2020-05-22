Malaria medicine taken by Trump linked to increased risk of heart problems and death in new study

The antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine did not help coronavirus patients and may have caused harm, according to a new study based on records of nearly 15,000 patients who received the drugs and 81,000 who did not.
Some also received the antibiotic azithromycin, or a related medication.
Hydroxychloroquine is the drug that President Trump has advocated, and which he said he has been taking in hopes of preventing coronavirus infection.
People who received the medications were more likely to have abnormal heart rhythms, according to the study at The Lancet. They were also more likely to die. But the findings were not definitive, because the study was observational, meaning that patients were not randomly selected to receive the drug or not, and may have had underlying differences that affected their results.
The findings coincide with those of several previous observational studies that also found no benefits and possible harm from the drugs, and that have led some medical centers to stop recommending their use.
The new study is based on data from 96,032 coronavirus patients from 671 hospitals worldwide. The authors say it is the most comprehensive study to date. While acknowledging the limitations of observational studies, they write: "Our findings suggest not only the absence of therapeutic benefits, but also potential harm with the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine drug regimens," with or without antibiotics, in hospitalized patients. with Covid-19.
Due to the possible underlying differences between treated and untreated patients, this type of study cannot provide definitive evidence on the safety and effectiveness of medications. Still, the authors recommended that the drugs not be used outside of clinical trials, saying that carefully controlled trials were urgently needed.
Several clinical trials are underway worldwide.
Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are approved to treat malaria and autoimmune diseases, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. They have long been considered safe for these conditions, except for people known to have underlying disorders that affect their heart rhythm.
The drugs, sometimes combined with the antibiotic azithromycin, have been widely used to treat coronavirus patients in hospitals around the world, despite the lack of evidence that they help. Anecdotal reports of patients appearing to improve and laboratory findings of a possible antiviral effect stimulated the use of the drugs, because there is no proven treatment for Covid-19, and doctors have been desperate to severely give patients some form of therapy.
A month ago, the The Food and Drug Administration issued a safety warning about hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, saying the drugs could cause dangerous heart rhythm abnormalities in patients with coronavirus, and should be used only in clinical trials or hospitals where patients can be monitored. closely to detect heart problems. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases issued a similar warning, and also advised against combining drugs with azithromycin outside of clinical trials.
The new study's findings do not suggest that heart rhythm disturbances caused the increase in deaths the authors observed, according to an editorial in The Lancet. The editorial said that some other property of the drugs could, in theory, worsen the disease, or that heart damage and low blood oxygen levels caused by the infection could make patients more vulnerable to abnormalities. dangerous rhythm caused by drugs.
Trump revealed Monday that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine and continued to test negative for the virus. Later this week, he said the regimen would end in a day or two and he would stop taking it.