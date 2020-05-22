Los Angeles native Russell Westbrook offers meals to nurses at MLK Hospital – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Houston Rockets guard and former UCLA standout Russell Westbrook paid tribute to first responders this week in his hometown.

Westbrook provided nurse meals at MLK Community Hospital in South Los Angeles on Thursday night, according to the Bleacher Report.

Russ provided meals for nurses at MLK Community Hospital in Los Angeles last night 🙏 (via @ russwest44) pic.twitter.com/4DPeJTiBtB – Bleacher report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2020

Westbrook, 31, was seen wearing a black face mask and black gloves while delivering meals from the West Hollywood Italian restaurant, The Nice Guy.

While Russell currently plays in Houston, he is originally from Southern California and owns a home in the Brentwood area.