Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Wants to Sunbathe on Local Beaches – Up News Info

The Friday before Memorial Day, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn told voters she will push for local beaches to reopen for sunbathing. On May 13, active uses such as running, jogging, swimming, and surfing on county beaches were again allowed. Sunbathing is still prohibited.

When asked in a Facebook live chat on Friday why people are not allowed to sit on the sand if they are six feet away, Hahn replied, "I'm a bit with you in this case." Supervisor Hahn said she believes the reason the arena was not reopened was: "We wanted people to reopen it."

Considering those elements and the fact that she doesn't see a single person in her towel as a threat, the supervisor promised to campaign for change.

"I'm going to push for that restriction to be lifted soon," said Hahn. "Try not to crowd people … I hope you do what is right."

Yesterday, the supervisor sent California Governor Gavin Newsom a letter asking him to allow smaller retailers to reopen under the same guidelines that large stores were allowed to operate.

Coincidentally, restaurants and shops in Sacramento can open on Friday.

A member asked Hahn why retailers can't reopen now instead of July.

"This is how I felt," said the supervisor. "The problem, of course, is (that) L.A. is under California and Governor Gavin Newsom … We will do it as fast as we can and as safely as possible."

People planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches this weekend will finally be able to ride the county's sprawling bike path, which reopened yesterday, according to Hahn. The reopening of the beach on May 13 did not include the Los Angeles County 22-mile beach bike path that stretches from Pacific Palisades to Torrance.

The supervisor announced the good news Thursday on her Twitter and Facebook pages, posting a photo of a lone biker and the caption: "Los Angeles County Beach Bike Trails Are Now Open! Welcome Well! . "

The closure was intended to prevent groups of people from congregating in violation of social distancing standards on the popular thoroughfare that can become congested during the summer months. But the closure seemed to go against the only "active use" restriction on beaches.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who represents the Venice area, wrote on Twitter: “If people can walk on the beach, run on the beach, swim on the beach and surf on the beach, @lapublichealth should allow them to bike on the beach. "

Hahn responded Wednesday, saying he agreed and was discussing the matter with the county's director of public health, Barbara Ferrer, adding: "I think we can do it." And has.

Hahn announced the reopening on Thursday, just in time for Memorial Day.

City News Service contributed to this report.