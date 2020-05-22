Lori Loughlin's guilty plea was not accepted by the judge, as legal experts predict that no time could be spent behind bars due to COVID-19

Full house Student Lori Loughlin and fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli filed their guilty pleas Friday via video conference with a federal judge in the Varsity Blues college admission scandal, but their guilty pleas were not accepted because you still need to see your pre-sentence reports from the Massachusetts Probation Service.

The judge will most likely finally accept the guilty pleas, and legal experts believe Loughlin and Giannulli suddenly changed their statements after a year of fighting the charges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aunt Becky Lori Loughlin and her husband will never serve a day of that 2-month sentence. I am sure they will use coronaviruses so they can spend time at home. I'm pretty sure that's the only reason they went into that statement after all this time. – Lady Jones (@ tljones1908) May 21, 2020

According to People In the magazine, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud. At the same time, Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest wire and mail fraud services.

Under his agreement, Loughlin will spend two months in prison for his crime, and will also pay a $ 150,000 fine, perform 100 hours of community service, and be released on probation for two years.

Giannulli will serve five months, pay a $ 250,000 fine, perform 250 hours of community service, and will be under two years of supervised release.

The judge in his case scheduled his sentencing hearing for August 21, at which point he will likely accept his guilty pleas and officially impose the sentences. However, many legal experts are skeptical about the timing of guilty pleas.

Tanya McDowell was sentenced to FIVE YEARS in prison for using a different address so her son could attend school in a better district. Lori Loughlin bribed universities with millions of dollars and was sentenced to 2 months. Sounds white. #LoriLoughlin #collegeadmissionsscandal pic.twitter.com/DnmspnQYbX – lark✨ (@ juicypeach_69) May 22, 2020

"I don't think the agreement itself is a reflection of COVID-19. However, I believe that COVID-19 could result in them serving even less time than their agreed sentences, "said attorney Lisa Houle Yahoo! Entertainment. "That wouldn't surprise me at all. We have seen other defendants be released early amid the pandemic. "

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, jails and prisons across the country have released non-violent prisoners early and put them under house arrest. It makes sense that defendants who are sentenced on time behind bars during the pandemic can avoid prison time and obtain house arrest, especially when they are guilty of non-violent crimes.

As fans know, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli paid $ 500,000 in bribes to Rick Singer to help their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, enter the University of Southern California as crew recruits, although neither of them participated in sports.



