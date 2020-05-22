Lori Loughlin pleads guilty in the university scandal via Zoom

Lori Loughlin has formally filed his guilty plea in the ongoing college admission case.
On Friday Full house star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, had a virtual change of guilty plea hearing, during which he presented his plea through the Zoom videoconference in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and email fraud and honest wire and wire fraud services.
This news comes a day after it was revealed that Loughlin and Giannulli had agreed to plead guilty in the case. The United States Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday that Loughlin and Giannulli had agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with obtaining the fraudulent admission of their two children, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, to the University of Southern California as alleged athletic recruits.
In a Thursday press release from the United States Attorney's Office, it was stated that under the terms of Loughlin's plea agreement, "The parties agreed to a sentence, subject to court approval, of two months prison, a $ 150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. "
And, under the terms of Giannulli's plea agreement, "the parties agreed to a sentence, subject to court approval, of five months in prison, a $ 250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of service community ".
The court will now consider the settlements and inform the defendants of their decision at that time. On Friday, the attorneys requested a sentencing date of July 30, a month earlier than a judge originally established on Friday, August 21.
As for why the couple decided to plead guilty, a source close to Loughlin shared with E! News: "They are ready for me to end and continue with their lives."
"This has ruled their lives and has been hanging over their heads for so long that it has really taken its toll," the source continued. "They were very concerned about the virus and the prison terms and hope that the court will sentence them properly. They want to leave this behind and move on."
"They did not want to bear the stress of a test and continue to deal with it on a daily basis. It is time to go ahead and start again," the source added. "They don't know if the judge will sign or delay their time in jail. But they are hopeful and they know that there is a possibility that their sentences will begin and they can serve at home. They are waiting to know."
