Lori Loughlin pleads guilty in the university scandal via Zoom

Lori Loughlin has formally filed his guilty plea in the ongoing college admission case.

%MINIFYHTML00de23ad2f66b2249ddcfeea63871cc313% %MINIFYHTML00de23ad2f66b2249ddcfeea63871cc313%

On Friday Full house star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, had a virtual change of guilty plea hearing, during which he presented his plea through the Zoom videoconference in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and email fraud and honest wire and wire fraud services.

This news comes a day after it was revealed that Loughlin and Giannulli had agreed to plead guilty in the case. The United States Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday that Loughlin and Giannulli had agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with obtaining the fraudulent admission of their two children, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, to the University of Southern California as alleged athletic recruits.

In a Thursday press release from the United States Attorney's Office, it was stated that under the terms of Loughlin's plea agreement, "The parties agreed to a sentence, subject to court approval, of two months prison, a $ 150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. "