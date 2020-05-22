Local musician Joe Armijo creates music video to celebrate veterans – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML49dc4438e493a07ecaa1d22139a9d35113% %MINIFYHTML49dc4438e493a07ecaa1d22139a9d35113%

(Warren, MI – Up News Info Detroit) Joe Armijo is a local musician who grew up in Detroit. He created this video as a tribute to veterans this Memorial Day. Joe is also a photographer and most of the photos in the video are the ones he took himself.

Joe Armijo has been a full-time musician for about 36 years. He grew up in Detroit on Webb Street between 12 and 14 from 1954 to 1968 when he moved to the east side near St. John's Hospital. He graduated from Detroit Finney High and continued to live on the east side until he moved to the northern part of Warren with his wife Cheryl with whom he will celebrate 25 years of marriage this summer.

Joe describes himself as a "one man band,quot; because he plays the acoustic piano while adding live synth and drum machine (no prerecorded sequencing). He also sings, composes, and records, and has produced three CDs since 1994. Typically, you can go see him at a restaurant called Boodles 11 miles away and I-75 every Wednesday and Thursday for more than 32 years until March 12 when he says : "ALL STOPPED,quot;.

Joe says that "music has been my gift that God gave me (I play 90% by ear) and I have been, and I will always be making music as long as my hands continue to work!" Photography is another of Joe's passions. He describes himself as a "serious amateur photographer,quot; with about half of the "Keep Your Distance,quot; images taken by himself. You can see more of his work on his YouTube page here and on his Facebook page here.

