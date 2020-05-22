Local child care donates $ 50K to help families with essential needs – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Family owned and operated child care donated $ 50,000 on Friday to 153 families whose children are enrolled in their academy.

%MINIFYHTML06d65da8a511b79477b9d2b6e28f99d813% %MINIFYHTML06d65da8a511b79477b9d2b6e28f99d813%

Located on the west side of Detroit, New Beginnings Child Care & Academy focuses on enriching early childhood learning, as well as an educational partnership with Cornerstone schools.

The monetary draw was a surprise for families.

“NBCCA has a reputation for providing non-child care support to our families. Hopefully, this donation can help them with some of their essential needs. Every little thing helps, "said NBCCA Co-owner of the Atterberry contest.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

%MINIFYHTML06d65da8a511b79477b9d2b6e28f99d814% %MINIFYHTML06d65da8a511b79477b9d2b6e28f99d814%

Related