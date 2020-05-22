Local brand agency seeks to educate community with online courses – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML5c135cd3ff075a8f39541f9638a43a6713% %MINIFYHTML5c135cd3ff075a8f39541f9638a43a6713%

– A local brand agency is shifting its focus to help educate the community with online courses.

Due to the pandemic and the large number of layoffs, Veronica Gibson, owner of the CX branding agency, saw the need to help entrepreneurs on their way to build the foundation of their businesses from start to finish.

Its online courses provide information on how to register companies statewide to develop a brand's personality.

