Live stream of "Artists for Amazonia" features Jane Fonda, Morgan Freeman – Up News Info

A global live streaming event that aims to It will benefit the Amazon Emergency Fund, an indigenous-led effort that provides rapid response grants in that region to deal with the pandemic, is scheduled for May 28.

%MINIFYHTMLb17982158885b91812e6fdbfd44b2efc13% %MINIFYHTMLb17982158885b91812e6fdbfd44b2efc13%

Jane Fonda, Morgan Freeman, Carlos Santana, Peter Gabriel, and many other artists will join indigenous leaders, scientists, and a coalition of NGOs today. Artists united by the Amazon: protecting the protectors, a live event produced by Artists for Amazonia.

The two-hour event will run from 8 p.m. Eastern Time until 10 p.m. Eastern Time and will be organized by game of Thrones co-star Oona Chaplin, who played Talisa Maegyr on the series. The live broadcast will be available through Facebookand through the event website.

Related story The table of & # 39; Grace and Frankie & # 39; read draw laughter online, raise funds for the needs of the elderly

The program will promote Amazon emergency fund, launched last month by a coalition of indigenous organizations, NGOs and allies to respond to the urgent needs of the indigenous peoples of the Amazon threatened by COVID-19.

The funds raised will be used for: prevention and immediate care; food and medical supplies; emergency and evacuation communications; protection and security for indigenous territories; and food sovereignty and community resilience. The Amazon Emergency Fund aims to raise $ 5 million over the next 60 days for Forest Guardians to protect themselves against the pandemic in the nine Amazon countries.

the Artists united by the Amazon Livestream will present musical performances in the hall, interviews and calls to action. Performers include Herbie Hancock, Rocky Dawuni, Butterscotch Clinton, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, Cary Elwes, Alfre Woodard, Wade Davis, Wagner Moura, and Brazilian Grammy winners Ivan Lins and Luciana Souza.

Other participants include Jane Goodall, Tom Bergeron, Ed Begley Jr., Frances Fisher, Wagner Moura, Matti Caspi, Suyan Caspi, Wendie Malick, Scottie Thompson, Kali Uchis, Rocky Dawuni, Celine Cousteau, Matthew Modine, Q & # 39; orianka Kilcher, Chloe Smith de Rising Appalachia, Luciana Souza, Sonia Guajajara, Angela Kaxuyana, Nina Gualinga, Benki Piyako, Mapu Huni Kuin, Lizardo Cauper, Thomas Lovejoy, Carlos Nobre, Atossa Soltani, Leila Salazar-López, Christina Miller and Wade Davis.

"This event is part of an extraordinary alliance of organizations and individuals dedicated to preserving the most biodiverse region on Earth," said Sarah duPont, founder of the Amazon Aid Foundation and co-director, River of gold. "Illegal and unregulated gold mining is one of the most dangerous forms of deforestation in the Amazon basin and releases toxic mercury into the ecosystem. Since the pandemic, gold mining has exploded throughout the Amazon and in indigenous territories, bringing violence and COVID-19. Now the Amazon is at the tipping point and the protectors of the Amazon are under serious threat. What happens in the Amazon affects us all. ”

Leila Salazar-López, executive director of Amazon Watch, added: “The Amazon and its peoples are in a state of emergency due to climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a crime against nature and a crime against humanity. It is a time for all to unite and act in defense of the jungle and in solidarity with the indigenous and traditional peoples of the Amazon who protect this great tropical jungle and our climate for all humanity and life on Earth. "