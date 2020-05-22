Lisa Rinna does not think Denise Richards will attend the RHOBH meeting

Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Star Denise Richards has had a difficult sophomore season, but she still claims she will be performing for the Season 10 reunion. However, her co-star Lisa Rinna is not so sure.

During a recent appearance in See what happens live with Andy CohenRinna answered a question about whether or not she believes Richards will appear at the meeting after a season filled with rumors of an alleged romance she had with RHOBH alum, Brandi Glanville.

"Well what I will say is I will believe it when I see it," Rinna said. "When I see everyone at that meeting, I will say, 'Okay.'"

Cohen moved a little further and wondered if Rinna really thought that there was a possibility that Richards would skip the meeting.

"Listen, I don't know," said the 56-year-old man. "She didn't show up for some things. She told me she was going to be in something that she hadn't come to, so how can I be sure? I mean, that's an honest answer. I'm sure she will be there, but, you know, anything could happen. I'll believe it when I see it. "

As fans know, the RHOBH The trailer featured a text slide revealing that Richard stopped shooting with the rest of the cast in December after rumors of the matter surfaced, and Rinna predicted that "they would never see Denise Richards again."

Glanville claims he had a physical relationship with Richards, and says it happened after the Wild things The actress married Aaron Phypers in 2018. Insider information adds that they connected "more than once," but that "it was never serious." Instead, the ladies were simply having fun.

However, people close to Richards claim there was never an adventure. They also revealed that Richards never resigned. RHOBH, and the dramatic story will unfold this season.

The source also claimed that Denise Richards did not go to Teddi Mellencamp's baby shower because she was ill, and decided not to go to the last cast party Bravo filmed because he already addressed the Brandi Glanville rumor and did not want to be brought. up again.

"The only people who have said that I left the show or that I won't be at the meeting are my co-stars and, you know, they never registered with me (to see) if that was true, and it's not true," Richards said recently. saying Entertainment tonight. "Obviously that is not the case."

Richards says fans will have a chance to see her side of things, and she will "obviously,quot; answer everything at the meeting.

New episodes of the Beverly Hills Royal Housewives air on Wednesday nights in Bravo.



