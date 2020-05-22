Liga MX cancels Closing 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Liga MX has announced that it has canceled the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML93fdb695373aa4c09d176ac7f13f3bef13% %MINIFYHTML93fdb695373aa4c09d176ac7f13f3bef13%

All of Mexico's top flight teams had played 10 games in the regular season 18-game Closure when the league closed in March, but after a meeting on Friday, the Liguilla season and playoffs were suspended for both the Liga MX masculine as feminine. .

"This Friday, the Extraordinary Assembly of Liga MX was held, making vital decisions that allow us to guarantee the health of all the people who make up the Liga MX family and the integrity of the soccer industry," a statement read. of the league. .

"The time of the contingency in which we live has caused an increase in programming restrictions, which do not allow us to maintain competition without putting at risk the members of this great family. Therefore, in absolute unity, the Extraordinary Assembly of the Liga MX agreed to conclude the Liga MX Clausura 2020 in advance in its male and female branches. "

No champion will be declared this season, while Cruz Azul and León will enter the CONCACAF Champions League.

Liga MX reiterated its desire to complete the Apertura 2020 tournament, which will start in July or August.

While the teams wait for a return to training in June, Liga MX said matches would be held behind closed doors if they can move on.

"Liga MX will define the start date of Opening 2020 based on the recommendations of the Federal Health Sector," the statement continued. "In a joint decision by Liga MX and the Secretary of Health, the matches will be played behind closed doors until the conditions for our fans to return to the stands are in place."

"It is indisputable that we are experiencing an unprecedented situation in our country, which forces the soccer industry in Mexico to act with absolute good sense and respond with unity to the demands that have been made."

This week, Santos Laguna announced a total of 12 positive cases for COVID-19, with eight confirmed on Wednesday and another four on Thursday.