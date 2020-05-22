Larsa Pippen responds to accusations that she cheated on Scottie!

Larsa Pippen addressed the rumors that her marriage to Scottie came to an end because she cheated on him! The celebrity shut down those speculations and made it very clear that the real reason they split had nothing to do with her betraying the NBA star.

She emphasized that, not only was she never unfaithful to him, but they are actually & # 39; best friends & # 39; in the midst of their divorce!

Larsa shared through HollywoodLife that the two love each other very much and even stop at their house "every day,quot;.

‘People want to hate me thinking I cheated on him … and that's not even the case. That's not the problem. If that was the problem, I wouldn't be at my house every day. We would not be in the space where we are, "he explained through the same means of communication.

Larsa and Scottie were married in 1997 and they have four children together.

But after their two-decade marriage, he ended up filing for divorce in 2018, which, as you can imagine, surprised many!

Meanwhile, people online have started to theorize that what caused their breakup was Larsa cheating on Scottie.

Earlier this month, she also responded directly to a troll who accused her of marrying Scottie for "money (shallow things) instead of love,quot; in the first place.

She replied with: ‘Let me give you a quick lesson. Marriage is about love, respect, communication, being able to trust the person. You think I just woke up and said I'm out. Dude, I've been through a lot, but my sanity and my children come first. "

In his HollywoodLife interview, he went on to say, "I think people have the idea that I am a certain way and it probably isn't." I am very loving. I take care of everyone who takes care of my family. I defend everyone. I am very loyal and I feel like a lot of people want to believe, oh, this is it with Scottie. She is that with Scottie. And none of that is true. We are like best friends. "

The celebrity mentioned that it should be common sense that it wasn't one thing that led to the split, like someone cheating, but a number of things that made them just split up over the years.



