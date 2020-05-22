Lana Del Rey doubles in her recent post: promoting her new book

Lana Del Rey has recently come under fire for a post she made yesterday where she named other female artists and asked to be able to make her music without being accused of glamorous abuse. After the Internet tore her apart by raising other women to make their point, she decided to stick to what she said.

Lana, who has been relatively quiet lately, confused people on social media when she named Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, and Kehlani when she was trying to take a hit on the backlash she receives.

Although she insisted that she mentioned these women as a compliment, she seemed to feel bitter that they could go to number one on the Billboard charts instead of her.

Many people also mentioned the fact that all but one of the artists she named are women of color who receive more criticism than her. Most social media users agreed that if he wanted to talk about his fight, he could have done so without mentioning the other women.

The alternative singer returned to Instagram to talk about the reaction she received.

In part, it said: & # 39; Despite the comments I have heard from several people that I mentioned in a complementary way, whether it is Ariana (Grande) or Doja Cat, I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and position. What I was writing about was the importance of self-defense to a more delicate and often underrated female personality, and that there has to be room for that guy in what will inevitably become a new wave / third wave of feminism that is coming up. quickly ".

He went on to acknowledge that he could have added more context, but then called those who have a problem with it as' super penny winners / advocates or hyperliberals or flip flop headlines that catch critics (who) can't read and they want to turn it into a racial war.

Finally, Lana ended up promoting her poetry book that she is releasing.



