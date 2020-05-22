Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler put Nashville mansion on the market amid divorce

Bradley Lamb
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have put their Nashville mansion on the market in the midst of their divorce. The separated couple moved to Tennessee City and bought the 20,000-square-foot home in 2012 for $ 5.3 million after Cutler ended his eight-year career as the Chicago Bears quarterback.

According to People magazine, the house is listed by Tim Thompson Premier Realtors and the starting price is $ 4.95 million. Cavallari and Cutler put the seven-bedroom, seven-bath home on the market in 2018 for $ 7.9 million, but it didn't sell.

The Mediterranean-inspired house was built in 2007 and features numerous living and dining rooms, a movie theater, a large library, a state-of-the-art kitchen and an outdoor dining terrace with a stone fireplace. The farm is located on top of a sunny hill, while the property itself is located in dense forests.

Cavallari and Cutler were married in 2013 and welcomed three children together: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4. The couple announced their separation in early April after Cutler filed for divorce.

At first Cutler blocked Cavallari's attempt to buy a new home, but eventually agreed to free up funds so she could buy a new property in Nashville, where she and the children will live.

According to a source, Cavallari's new house is a "modern interpretation of a farm,quot; that has been on the market for about two years, and he bought it for "just over $ 5 million." In addition to the main house, the new Cavallari property also has a second residence.

The source explained that Cavallari and Cutler are currently "nesting birds,quot; when it comes to custody of their three children. That means that the children stay in a house while Cavallari and Cutler "turn in and out."

“This new main property would be perfect as a & # 39; nest & # 39; For the children and when it is Jay's turn to be with them in the main house, Kristin could stay in the second house, which has a lot of privacy. the main house, "said the source.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have also reached a temporary agreement on child custody. The former will rotate every two weeks to stay with their children until a divorce and permanent custody agreement is reached.


